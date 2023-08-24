Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hurricane Andrew makes landfall in Florida

On Aug. 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida south of Miami with sustained winds of 145 mph.

By UPI Staff
1/8
On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida south of Miami with sustained winds of 145 mph. The storm killed 15 people and caused more than $30 billion in damage. File Photo courtesy NASA
On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida south of Miami with sustained winds of 145 mph. The storm killed 15 people and caused more than $30 billion in damage. File Photo courtesy NASA

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 79 A.D., thousands died and the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum were buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Italy.

Advertisement

In 1814, the British captured Washington and burned the Capitol and the White House.

In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly non-stop across the United States.

In 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act outlawing the Communist Party. Though the act has never been repealed, the party exists to this day.

In 1981, Mark Chapman, who claimed devils forced him to kill John Lennon and God told him to confess, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for fatally shooting the former member of the Beatles.

In 1989, Pete Rose, whose slashing singles and head-first slides once made him the embodiment of America's national sport, was banished from baseball for life, ending a gambling scandal.

In 1990, Irish-British hostage Brian Keenan, held by pro-Iranian Muslim extremists in Lebanon for more than four years, was freed.

In 1991, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev quit as general secretary of the Communist Party central committee. He also ordered his Cabinet to resign.

Advertisement

File Photo by Bruce Young/UPI

In 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida south of Miami with sustained winds of 145 mph. The storm killed 15 people and caused more than $30 billion in damage.

In 1996, four women became students at The Citadel, a military school in South Carolina that had fought in court to remain all-male.

In 2004, two Russian passenger jetliners crashed within minutes of each other after taking off from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. Authorities said terrorist attacks caused the crashes, which killed 89 people.

In 2006, Pluto, the small, distant astronomic body that has discovered in 1930, was demoted to "dwarf planet" status when the International Astronomical Union adopted a new definition of "planet."

In 2006, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to make the "morning-after" contraceptive pill known as Plan B available without a prescription to people 18 and older.

In 2011, Steve Jobs, co-founder and chief executive officer of Apple Inc., resigned, telling his company's board he could "no longer meet my duties and expectations." Jobs, 56, who stayed on as chairman, had battled cancer for several years. He died Oct. 5, 2011.

Advertisement

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2012, Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the longest prison term possible for murder and terrorism under Norwegian law.

In 2013, Bolivian government officials said inmates at a prison in Santa Cruz used knives, machetes, self-made flamethrowers and other weapons in a gang battle that left 30 people dead and dozens injured.

In 2017, a single winner from Massachusetts won $758 million for the largest single-ticket lottery jackpot win in U.S. history.

In 2022, Belgian 17-year-old Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world after landing in Bulgaria, ending a 30-country, 30,000-mile trek.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Japan begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into ocean
World News // 9 minutes ago
Japan begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into ocean
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Japan on Thursday began its planned release of more than 1 million million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
On Aug. 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida south of Miami with sustained winds of 145 mph.
North Korea again fails to launch spy satellite into space
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea again fails to launch spy satellite into space
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea failed Thursday to launch a spy satellite into space, its second attempt to launch the reconnaissance orbital amid international condemnation.
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The first Republican primary debate is underway in Milwaukee as eight presidential candidates make their claim for their party's nomination.
U.S. expands sanctioning powers targeting Myanmar's jet fuel industry
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. expands sanctioning powers targeting Myanmar's jet fuel industry
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has expanded its Myanmar sanctions regime to target foreigners involved in the Asian nation's jet fuel industry.
In interview with Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump criticizes Biden, Democrats, fellow GOP candidates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In interview with Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump criticizes Biden, Democrats, fellow GOP candidates
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump skipped Wednesday's Republican presidential debate and instead, did an interview with Tucker Carlson where he called the 2020 election "rigged" and the indictments against him "nonsense."
Tropical Storm Franklin drenches Dominican Republic, moves north in Atlantic
World News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Franklin drenches Dominican Republic, moves north in Atlantic
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Frankly made landfall in the Dominican Republic Wednesday morning and heavy rain is expected to pound the entire island of Hispaniola throughout the day, forecasters said.
Juul says it is 'substantially reducing' workforce to increase profits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Juul says it is 'substantially reducing' workforce to increase profits
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- E-cigarette maker Juul Labs will lay off nearly a third of its workforce in a profit-boosting move, the company announced Wednesday.
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
World News // 13 hours ago
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Wagner Mercenary Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard, Russian officials said.
Biden administration launches $24 million 'moonshot' initiative to fight cancer
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration launches $24 million 'moonshot' initiative to fight cancer
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration launched a $24 million "moonshot" research initiative Wednesday to train mRNA to fight cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
On This Day: U.S. peeps first total solar eclipse in 38 years
On This Day: U.S. peeps first total solar eclipse in 38 years
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement