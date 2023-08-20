Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Augusta National Golf Club admits women for 1st time

On Aug. 20, 2012, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and businesswoman Darla Moore became the first female members of Augusta National Golf Club

By UPI Staff
1/8
Former Secretary of State and Augusta National Member Condoleezza Rice watches the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship at Augusta National in Georgia on April 4, 2021. On August 20, 2012, Rice and businesswoman Darla Moore became the first female members of the club. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Former Secretary of State and Augusta National Member Condoleezza Rice watches the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship at Augusta National in Georgia on April 4, 2021. On August 20, 2012, Rice and businesswoman Darla Moore became the first female members of the club. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1741, Danish navigator Vitus Jonas Bering discovered what is now called Alaska.

Advertisement

In 1858, theories by Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace regarding evolution were published in a British scholarly journal.

In 1968, about 200,000 Warsaw Pact troops and 5,000 tanks invaded Czechoslovakia to crush the "Prague Spring" -- a brief period of efforts to democratize socialism in the country.

In 1977, the second U.S. Voyager spacecraft -- one of two launched in 1977 -- left Cape Canaveral, Fla., bound for Jupiter and Saturn. The two Voyager space probes are still transmitting data.

In 1986, postal worker Patrick Henry Sherrill killed 14 fellow workers and wounded six others in the Edmond, Okla., post office before killing himself.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1989, 18-year-old Eric Menendez and 21-year-old Lyle Menendez -- the Menendez brothers -- killed their parents with a gun. The brothers were arrested in March and in 1996, both were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

In 1996, U.S. President Bill Clinton signed into law an increase in the minimum wage in two steps from $4.25 to $5.15 an hour.

In 1998, U.S. missiles struck sites in Afghanistan and Sudan said to be linked with terrorists. The attacks were in response to the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania 13 days earlier.

In 2003, Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore was suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the state Supreme Court building.

File Photo by Morris Abernathy/UPI

In 2008, a Spanair jetliner crashed on takeoff in Madrid, killing 154 people and injuring many others. Observers said the left jet engine was on fire as the plane took off.

In 2009, the Libyan convicted of the 1968 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which exploded over Scotland killing 270 people, was freed from prison on compassionate grounds. Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi, who had been sentenced to life in prison in 2001, had prostate cancer. He died in May 2012.

Advertisement

In 2011, two U.S. hikers who said they had wandered into Iran by mistake were sentenced to eight years in an Iranian prison for espionage. They were freed one month later and returned to the United States.

In 2012, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and businesswoman Darla Moore became the first female members of Georgia's Augusta National Golf Club, site of the Masters, one of golf's most prestigious events. The club had long been under attack by women's rights groups, and others, for its all-male membership.

In 2014, mudslides caused by heavy rains killed about 70 people in residential areas on the outskirts of Hiroshima, Japan.

In 2020, former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was arrested and charged for allegedly bilking political donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. He was later pardoned by Trump and the charges were dismissed.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
Top News // 58 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
On Aug. 20, 2012, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and businesswoman Darla Moore became the first female members of Augusta National Golf Club
Mass shooting at Philadelphia block party kills 1, injures 6
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mass shooting at Philadelphia block party kills 1, injures 6
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a block party in West Philadelphia on Saturday, killing one person and wounding at least six others, police said.
Hurricane Hilary weakening, Southwest still bracing for heavy flooding
World News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Hilary weakening, Southwest still bracing for heavy flooding
(UPI) -- Forecasters said Saturday they expect Hurricane Hilary to weaken but parts of the West Coast and Southwest continued to brace for heavy flooding triggered by the Category 3 storm.
2 Israelis killed in attack at car wash in occupied West Bank
World News // 12 hours ago
2 Israelis killed in attack at car wash in occupied West Bank
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two Israeli citizens were killed in a shooting attack at a car wash near the flashpoint Palestinian village of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Israeli military officials said.
ECOWAS delegation arrives in Niger hoping to avoid military intervention
World News // 14 hours ago
ECOWAS delegation arrives in Niger hoping to avoid military intervention
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Delegates from the Economic Community of West African States arrived in Niger Saturday to begin talks with the military leaders now in control of the landlocked country of more than 25 million people.
Seven killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv
World News // 14 hours ago
Seven killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed and dozens were wounded Saturday in a Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Emergency declared in British Columbia as wildfires threaten thousands
World News // 15 hours ago
Emergency declared in British Columbia as wildfires threaten thousands
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are continuing to grow in British Columbia on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes in several areas of the Western Canadian province.
Chinese military hold drills near Taiwan in 'severe warning' after candidate's U.S. stop
World News // 15 hours ago
Chinese military hold drills near Taiwan in 'severe warning' after candidate's U.S. stop
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Chinese military officials announced Saturday they have launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises around the island of Taiwan in wake of Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te's U.S. stopover.
Hacker testifies that Bolsonaro asked him to tamper with voting machines
World News // 16 hours ago
Hacker testifies that Bolsonaro asked him to tamper with voting machines
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wanted to tamper with voting machines, according to testimony from a hacker who accuses the ex-leader of offering him legal immunity for his services.
Beloved performing orca Lolita dies at Miami Seaquarium following illness
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Beloved performing orca Lolita dies at Miami Seaquarium following illness
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Lolita the Orca, a star attraction for many years at the Miami Seaquarium, has died at an approximate age of 57, officials of the tourist attraction have announced. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Emergency declared in British Columbia as wildfires threaten thousands
Emergency declared in British Columbia as wildfires threaten thousands
Europe reaches natural gas storage goals more than two months early
Europe reaches natural gas storage goals more than two months early
Hacker testifies that Bolsonaro asked him to tamper with voting machines
Hacker testifies that Bolsonaro asked him to tamper with voting machines
Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement