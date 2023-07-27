Trending
July 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Truce ends Korean War

On July 27, 1953, a truce officially ended the Korean War, which had begun June 25, 1950.

By UPI Staff
A U.S. Marine orders captured North Korean soldiers to keep their hands up in 1950. On July 27, 1953, a truce officially ended the Korean War, which had begun June 25, 1950. UPI File Photo
A U.S. Marine orders captured North Korean soldiers to keep their hands up in 1950. On July 27, 1953, a truce officially ended the Korean War, which had begun June 25, 1950.

July 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, architect of the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, was overthrown and arrested by the National Convention. Robespierre, who encouraged the execution, mostly by guillotine, of more than 17,000 enemies of the revolution, was himself guillotined the following day.

In 1909, Orville Wright set a record by staying aloft in a plane for 1 hour, 12 minutes, 40 seconds.

In 1921, at the University of Toronto, Canadian scientists Frederick Banting and Charles Best successfully isolated insulin -- a hormone they believed could prevent diabetes -- for the first time.

In 1953, a truce officially ended the Korean War, which had begun June 25, 1950.

File Photo courtesy of the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum

In 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. The 37th president resigned less than two weeks later.

In 1986, Greg LeMond, 25, of Sacramento, became the first American to win cycling's most famous contest, the Tour de France.

File Photo by Steve Selwood/Wikimedia Commons

In 1989, a Korean Air DC-10 crashed in heavy fog while attempting to land at Tripoli airport in Libya, killing 82 people, four of them on the ground.

In 1996, a bomb exploded at Olympic Park in Atlanta during the Summer Games, killing two people and injuring more than 100 other people.

In 2012, the Summer Olympics opened in London, with 10,820 athletes representing 204 countries.

In 2020, Rep. John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda 10 days after his death from cancer.

In 2021, Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil took home the inaugural gold medals in surfing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

In 2022, a rare pink diamond weighing 170 carats was unearthed in Angola. The gem, dubbed the Lulo Rose, was the largest discovered in 300 years.

Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
World News // 2 hours ago
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
July 27 (UPI) -- Soldiers in Niger said Wednesday that they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office in an apparent coup of the democratically elected government.
New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
July 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation will require new single-aisle airplanes to have fully accessible lavatories for wheelchair users starting in 2026, under a new rule announced Wednesday.
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a preliminary injunction to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier, installed to deter migrants in the Rio Grande, after suing the state earlier this week.
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
July 26 (UPI) -- The oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the nation, Alpha Phi Alpha, is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing Gov. Ron DeSantis' "harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community."
Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet in largest overhaul of his government
World News // 6 hours ago
Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet in largest overhaul of his government
July 26 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a sweeping reshuffling of his Cabinet, the largest overhaul of his government to date.
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
July 26 (UPI) -- Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law Wednesday, prohibiting any counseling to convince LGBTQ minors to change.
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer who released the police dog that mauled a surrendering Black man has been fired from the department where he worked.
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
July 26 (UPI) -- In an effort to drive EV sales, seven major automakers are joining forces to build a nationwide network of 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, with the first stations expected to open next summer.
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
July 26 (UPI) -- A group of five teachers and the Tennessee Education Association, the state's largest union for educators, have filed a lawsuit alleging the state's limitations on race-related lessons are unconstitutional.
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
July 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan has announced the creation of a new advocacy group called We the People 250 Action Fund.
