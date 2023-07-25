Trending
July 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Puerto Rico becomes self-governing

On July 25, 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.

By UPI Staff
On July 25, 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
On July 25, 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1909, French pioneer aviator Louis Bleriot became the first person to fly a "heavier-than-air machine" across the English Channel. It took him 36 minutes.

In 1917, Mata Hari was sentenced to death in France as a spy for Germany in World War I. She was executed by firing squad less than three months later and her name became a synonym for a seductive female spy.

In 1934, Austrian Chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss was assassinated by Nazis during a failed coup attempt.

In 1956, the Italian luxury liner Andrea Doria and Swedish liner Stockholm collided at night in heavy fog off Nantucket, Mass. The accident had a death toll of 52. Hundreds of people were rescued. The Andrea Doria sank the next morning.

In 1965, folk legend Bob Dylan performed for the first time with electric instruments, so upsetting his fans that they booed him.

UPI File Photo
In 1978, the world's first "test-tube" baby, Louise Brown, was born in Oldham, England.

In 1986, former Navy radioman Jerry Whitworth was convicted of selling U.S. military secrets to the Soviets through the John Walker spy ring. The government called it the most damaging espionage case since World War II. Whitworth was sentenced to 365 years in prison.

In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordan's King Hussein signed a declaration that ended the 46-year state of war between their countries.

In 2000, an Air France Concorde supersonic jet crashed on takeoff from Paris, killing 113 people, including four on the ground. It was the first crash of a Concorde.

UPI File Photo

In 2007, as Iraqis celebrated their national soccer team's victory over South Korea in the Asian Cup semifinals, two suicide bombers attacked crowds in Baghdad, killing at least 50 people and injuring about 140.

In 2008, California banned the use of trans fats in all restaurants and retail bakeries in the state, beginning in 2010.

In 2012, North Korea announced its leader, Kim Jong Un, had married Ri Sol Ju.

In 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment 16 years after the last federal execution. After a yearlong series of court battles, the government carried out its first execution July 14, 2020, on Daniel Lewis Lee.

In 2020, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas, bringing life-threatening flooding. The storm killed at least four people.

In 2021, France handed Team USA its first defeat in men's basketball in 25 games and Japan's Yuto Horigome won the inaugural gold medal in skateboarding at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Puerto Ricans return to streets as Democratic hopefuls call for Rosselló's resignation 2 in 3 Americans support statehood for Puerto Rico, poll shows

North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. nuclear sub harbors in Jeju Island
July 25 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea late Monday, after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine took harbor in a South Korean naval base amid growing tensions on the peninsula.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 25, 2023
On July 25, 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help in its investigation of human remains found last week in three separate suitcases.
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
July 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three Malian military officials accused of ushering the Russian mercenary Wagner Group into the West African nation.
Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6
July 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge on Monday sentenced an Arkansas man to more than four years behind bars for beating a prone police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building.
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
July 24 (UPI) -- The body of a one-time White House chef described as "beloved" by former President Barack Obama was recovered in Massachusetts after he went missing while paddleboarding, police said Monday.
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
July 24 (UPI) -- Carlee Russell, whose 48-hour disappearance earlier this month sparked a nationwide manhunt, has admitted her claims of being kidnapped were a hoax, Alabama police said Monday.
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
July 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed a civil complaint against the state of Texas and its Republican governor, Greg Abbott, over his use of migrant-deterring buoys in the Rio Grande.
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
July 24 (UPI) -- Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate until 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu.
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is awarding $33 million to more than a dozen historically Black universities to expand their teaching, research and extension capacities. 
