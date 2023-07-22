Advertisement
July 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 22, 2021 at 7:37 AM

On This Day: Longest solar eclipse of 21st century

On July 22, 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century. It will not be surpassed until 2132.

By UPI Staff
A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft from the 44th Fighter Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, releases a flare over Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2009, during a total solar eclipse. File Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Warren/U.S. Air Force
A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft from the 44th Fighter Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, releases a flare over Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2009, during a total solar eclipse. File Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Warren/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1864, in the first battle of Atlanta, Confederate troops under Gen. John Hood were defeated by Union forces under Gen. William Sherman.

In 1916, a bomb hidden in a suitcase exploded during a Preparedness Day parade on San Francisco's Market Street, killing 10 people and injuring 40. The parade was in support of the United States' entrance into World War I.

In 1933, Wiley Post completed his first solo flight around the world. It took him 7 days, 18 hours and 45 minutes.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger died in a hail of bullets from federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater.

In 1991, police arrested serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, finding human body parts stored in his refrigerator and freezer, and others decomposing in chemicals in a 57-gallon drum. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders in all.

In 1992, cartel boss Pablo Escobar vanished along with 10 fellow prison inmates after they staged a riot and held four high-level government officials hostage for some 20 hours in Bogota, Colombia.

In 1994, a U.S. federal judge ordered The Citadel, a state-financed military college in Charleston, S.C., to open its doors to women.

In 2003, Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusai were killed by U.S. forces in a 6-hour firefight at a house in Mosul in northern Iraq.

In 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century. It will not be surpassed until 2132.

In 2022, Indians elected their first Indigenous tribal president, Droupadi Murmu, a former schoolteacher from the Adivasi community.

