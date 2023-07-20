Trending
July 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 12 killed in shooting at Aurora, Colo., movie theater

On July 20, 2012, a gunman opened fire at a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" at a theater in Aurora, Colo., killing 12 people and wounding 58.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Twelve movie goers were shot and killed, and 58 others injured at the Century 16 movie theaters at the Aurora Mall in Aurora, Colo., on July 20, 2012. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
Twelve movie goers were shot and killed, and 58 others injured at the Century 16 movie theaters at the Aurora Mall in Aurora, Colo., on July 20, 2012. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

July 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, American baseball fans were charged an admission fee for the first time. About 1,500 spectators each paid 50 cents to see Brooklyn play New York.

In 1881, five years after U.S. Army Lt. Col. George A. Custer's defeat at the Battle of Little Bighorn, Sioux leader Sitting Bull surrendered to the Army, which promised amnesty for him and his followers.

In 1940, Billboard magazine published its first "Music Popularity Chart," topped by "I'll Never Smile Again" by the Tommy Dorsey orchestra with Frank Sinatra.

In 1945, the U.S. flag was raised over Berlin as the first U.S. troops moved in to take part in the post-World War II occupation.

In 1951, while entering a mosque in the Jordanian sector of east Jerusalem, King Abdullah of Jordan was assassinated by a Palestinian nationalist.

File Photo by Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museum

In 1968, the first Special Olympics Games were contested at Soldier Field in Chicago.

In 1969, U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon -- Armstrong first and Aldrin about 20 minutes later.

In 1976, the Viking 1 lander, an unmanned U.S. planetary probe, became the first spacecraft to successfully land on the surface of Mars.

In 1985, treasure hunter Mel Fisher located a Spanish galleon sunk by a 1622 hurricane off Key West, Fla. It contained $400 million worth of treasure.

In 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush called for the United States to organize a long-range space program to support an orbiting space station, a moon base and a manned mission to Mars.

File Photo courtesy NASA

In 1993, White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster was found shot to death in a park in northern Virginia. His death was ruled a suicide.

In 2005, the U.S. Justice Department activated its online National Sex Offender Public Registry, linking the registries of 22 states.

In 2012, a gunman set off tear gas grenades and opened fire at a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises at a theater in Aurora, Colo., killing 12 people and wounding 58. The accused killer, James E. Holmes, later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In 2015, he was convicted on multiple counts of murder.

In 2013, Helen Thomas, UPI White House reporter through the administrations of 10 presidents, died at age 92. President Bill Clinton called Thomas "a symbol of everything American journalism can and should be -- the embodiment of fearless integrity, fierce commitment to accuracy, the insistence of holding government accountable." Thomas left the news agency in 2000 and became a columnist for Hearst Newspapers.

In 2015, Cuba and the United States restored full diplomatic relations, with the reopening of reciprocal embassies in Havana and Washington.

In 2022, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

File Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI
failed to survive a no-confidence vote after members of his coalition refused to take part in the vote. He resigned the next day.

File Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI

UPI Archives: Aurora, Colo., movie theater shooter James Holmes gets 12 life sentences plus 3,318 years
UPI Archives: Christian Bale visits victims of Aurora shooting

