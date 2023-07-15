Advertisement
Top News
July 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Caspian Airlines crash in Iran kills 168

On July 15, 2009, Caspian Airlines Flight 7908 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran bound for Armenia. Officials said 168 people were killed.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Iranian firefighters search at the site where a Russian-made Tupolev plane crashed near the city of Qazvin, about 93 miles north of Tehran, Iran, on July 15, 2009. File Photo by Erfan Dadkhah/IRNA
Iranian firefighters search at the site where a Russian-made Tupolev plane crashed near the city of Qazvin, about 93 miles north of Tehran, Iran, on July 15, 2009. File Photo by Erfan Dadkhah/IRNA | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1799, the Rosetta Stone, which helped decipher ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, was found in an Egyptian village by French soldiers.

Advertisement

In 1806, Zebulon Pike began an expedition to explore the American Southwest.

In 1907, three organizations -- the Publishers Press Association, the Scripps-McRae Press Association and the Scripps News Associations -- joined to form United Press, which would eventually become United Press International. The wire service started business with 460 newspaper clients, of which 400 were evening newspapers and 60 were Sunday morning newspapers.

In 1912, the U.S. Olympic team, led by all-round athlete Jim Thorpe, took more medals than any other country at the Summer Games in Stockholm, Sweden.

In 1945, Italy declared war on Japan, its former Axis partner.

In 1965, the unmanned spacecraft Mariner 4 passed over Mars at an altitude of 6,000 feet and sent the first close-up images of the planet to Earth.

A view of the surface Mars taken by Mariner 4 on July 14, 1965. File Photo courtesy NASA
Advertisement

In 1968, a Soviet Aeroflot jetliner landed at New York's JFK Airport, marking the beginning of direct commercial flights between the United States and the Soviet Union.

In 1968, daytime soap opera One Life to Live premiered on ABC. In its 45-year run, the television series racked up dozens of Daytime Emmy Awards, including six for actor Erika Slezak.

In 1992, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was nominated as the Democratic Party's candidate for president.

In 1997, Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace was shot to death in front of his Miami mansion. The prime suspect was Andrew Cunanan, already wanted in four other slayings. He was found dead a week later, an apparent suicide.

Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace's house on South Beach, in Miami Beach, Fla. Versace was killed in front of his mansion. File Photo by Adam Werner/UPI

In 2002, John Walker Lindh, a 21-year-old American captured by the U.S. military in Afghanistan while with Taliban forces, admitted he had fought as a soldier with them. After cooperating in the investigation of the terrorist network, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was released from prison in May 2019.

Advertisement

In 2009, Caspian Airlines Flight 7908 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran bound for Armenia. Officials said 168 people were killed.

In 2010, BP, the London energy company, announced it had capped its crippled underwater well that sent millions of barrels of crude gushing into the Gulf of Mexico over the previous three months after an offshore drilling rig explosion and fire killed 11 workers and unleashed an unchecked torrent from the depths.

In 2018, Serbian Novak Djokovic beat South African Kevin Anderson in the 2018 Wimbledon final, winning his 13th career Grand Slam. It was his fourth Wimbledon win.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Victims of Iranian air disaster sent home UPI Archives: 2nd Iranian plane crash in 2 weeks kills 17

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 15, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 15, 2023
On July 15, 2009, Caspian Airlines Flight 7908 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran bound for Armenia. Officials said 168 people were killed.
Jan. 6 rioter from Maine who attacked officers sentenced to 87 months
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter from Maine who attacked officers sentenced to 87 months
July 14 (UPI) -- A Maine man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the Capital Building in Washington DC was sentenced to 87 months in prison Thursday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs six-week abortion ban
July 14 (UPI) -- At the conservative Family Leadership Summit on Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a 6-week abortion ban, saying, "All life is precious and worthy of the protection of our laws."
Departing White House aide was crucial to success of multiple Biden initiatives
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Departing White House aide was crucial to success of multiple Biden initiatives
July 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's director of legislative affairs, Louisa Terrell, will leave her position, the White House said in a statement Friday.
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
July 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Friday it would begin notifying more than 804,000 borrowers that they will have a total of $39 billion in student loan debt forgiven.
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
July 14 (UPI) -- As the Aug. 1 deadline approaches for UPS to reach a bargaining agreement with its 340,000 Teamsters workers, the company said Friday it will train non-union workers to try to circumvent a strike and keep operating.
Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition
July 14 (UPI) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson will retire from the Rainbow/Push Coalition, eight years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, according to a spokesperson for the organization.
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
July 14 (UPI) -- A 9-month-old baby died after her 17-year-old Florida mom allegedly laced his bottle with fentanyl. She was arrested and told police she thought it was cocaine.
More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
July 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vermont said one person died this week at his flooded home. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration to allow federal help in the hardest hit areas.
Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
July 14 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump on Friday made another push to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for claims of election interference.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement