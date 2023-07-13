Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: George Zimmerman acquitted of shooting Trayvon Martin

On July 13, 2013, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a gated community in Florida.

By UPI Staff
1/3
George Zimmerman listens as the verdict is announced that a jury found him not guilty on Day 25 of his trial in the Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Fla., on July 13, 2013. The jury deliberated for 16 hours aver two days. File Photo by Joe Burbank/UPI
George Zimmerman listens as the verdict is announced that a jury found him not guilty on Day 25 of his trial in the Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Fla., on July 13, 2013. The jury deliberated for 16 hours aver two days. File Photo by Joe Burbank/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1863, opposition to the Federal Conscription Act triggered New York City riots in which at least 120 people died and hundreds were injured.

Advertisement

In 1898, Guglielmo Marconi was awarded a patent for wireless telegraphy -- the radio.

In 1943, one of the largest tank battle in history -- which happened as part of the Battle of Kursk -- ended along the Eastern Front in the Soviet Union when German dictator Adolf Hitler redeployed his troops to the south.

In 1960, Democrats nominated Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts for president against GOP Vice President Richard Nixon.

John F. Kennedy (R) and Richard Nixon debate on October 21, 1960. UPI File Photo

In 1977, a state of emergency was declared in New York City during a 25-hour power blackout.

In 1985, musicians and celebrities gathered at arenas around the world to hold a 16-hour Live Aid concert, raising more than $125 million in famine relief for Africa.

In 1992, Yitzhak Rabin became Israel's new prime minister, ending the hard-line Likud Party's 15-year reign. Rabin embraced Israeli-Palestinian relations and helped establish peace between Palestinians and Jordanians. He faced criticism for his views and in 1995 was assassinated.

Advertisement

In 1998, Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto resigned, a victim of the country's economic woes.

In 2005, a judge in New York sentenced former WorldCom Chief Executive Officer Bernard Ebbers to 25 years in prison for his part in what was described as the largest fraud in U.S. corporate history.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2008, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan to save major government-backed mortgage companies known as Fannie Mac and Freddie Mac with billions of dollars in investments and loans.

In 2013, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a gated community in Florida. The case provoked a national debate on "stand your ground" laws and racial profiling.

In 2019, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after beating Serena Williams.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to begin a four-day trip in the Middle East in which he also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, accusing the leader of being personally responsible for killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Advertisement

File Photo by Menahem Kahana/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Trayvon Martin protests: Zimmerman acquittal sparks demonstrations across the U.S. UPI Archives: Juror B37 speaks on Zimmerman acquittal

Latest Headlines

North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
World News // 3 minutes ago
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
SEOUL, July 13 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile an "important stride" and vowed to conduct a series of "stronger military offensives" against the United States.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
July 13 (UPI) -- Tornados touched down Wednesday evening in Chicago, including near the city's international airport.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 13, 2023
Top News // 30 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 13, 2023
On July 13, 2013, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
July 13 (UPI) -- Additional homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood impacted by a landslide have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
July 13 (UPI) -- Severe turbulence on an Allegiant Air flight from North Carolina to Florida injured two passengers and two crew members Wednesday as the Airbus A320 landed in Clearwater.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
July 13 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man with his squad car while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in 2021.
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden promised Ukraine in a major speech Wednesday that its Western allies "will not waver" in their support in Ukraine's fight against Russia following a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect.
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
July 12 (UPI) -- A five-time Broadway actor who played Judas in a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar before his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been acquitted.
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
July 12 (UPI) -- Pro-Trump protester Ray Epps, who found himself at the center of a right-wing conspiracy after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $650 million
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $650 million
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement