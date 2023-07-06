Trending
July 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 'Forrest Gump' opens in U.S. theaters

On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning actor Tom Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor.

By UPI Staff
Tom Hanks attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Hanks attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1854, the Republican Party was formally established at a meeting in New York City.

In 1885, French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur inoculated a human being for rabies for the first time -- a boy, who had been bitten by a dog. The youngster didn't develop rabies.

In 1919, a British dirigible landed at New York's Roosevelt Field to complete the first airship crossing of the Atlantic. Six hours into the flight, the R-34's commander discovered a stowaway.

In 1923, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was formed.

In 1942, diarist Anne Frank and her family took refuge in a secret section of an Amsterdam warehouse where they hid from the Nazis for two years. Finally discovered, they were sent to concentration camps. Anne died in a camp.

File Photo by Ronald Wilfred Jansen/Shutterstock

In 1944, a fire in the big top of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus in Hartford, Conn., killed 167 people, two-thirds of them children, and injured 682 others.

In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first African-American competitor to win a Wimbledon championship.

In 1971, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, one of the 20th century's most influential American musicians, died at age 69.

Music legend Louis Armstrong entertains his wife, Lillian, in front of the Sphinx during a trip to Egypt in 1961. Photo by UPI

In 1976, women were first admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy. The other military academies soon followed suit.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in a TV interview, said it was a "probability" that many young people now paying into Social Security "will never be able to receive as much as they're paying."

In 1994, Forrest Gump opened in U.S. theaters, earning actor Tom Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor.

In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama met in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, and announced an agreement to reduce nuclear arsenals.

In 2013, an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 carrying more than 300 people hit a sea wall in front of a runway on approach at San Francisco International Airport -- a crash that resulted in three fatalities and scores of injuries.

In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension worth $500 million -- the largest contract in professional sports history.

In 2021, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Mary Simon would be the country's first Indigenous governor general.

UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 6, 2023
