Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nixon, Brezhnev sign nuclear pact

On June 22, 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

By UPI Staff
1/4
President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev exchange pens used in signing an agreement on June 22, 1973, to avoid military confrontations and threats of force that might trigger nuclear war. The ceremony was in the East Room of the White House in Washington. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI
President Richard Nixon and Soviet Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev exchange pens used in signing an agreement on June 22, 1973, to avoid military confrontations and threats of force that might trigger nuclear war. The ceremony was in the East Room of the White House in Washington. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1918, an empty troop train rear-ended the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train in Ivanhoe, Ind., killing 53 circus performers and many animals. The circus train had stopped to fix its brakes.

Advertisement

In 1940, France fell to Germany in World War II. Nazi and French leaders signed the second armistice at Compiègne, France, in Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car.

In 1941, Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

In 1977, former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell entered a federal prison for Watergate crimes. He was released for medical reasons 19 months later.

In 2011, reputed former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, indicted in 19 homicides, was captured in Santa Monica, Calif., ending a 16-year manhunt. Bulger was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2012, accused child-molester Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted on 45 sex-abuse charges. He was sentenced to up to 60 years in prisoned and died in 2018.

File Photo by George M Powers/UPI
Advertisement

In 2021, UNESCO warned in a report that Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be designated an endangered World Heritage site due to climate change.

File Photo by Wagsy/Shutterstock

Latest Headlines

Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
World News // 40 minutes ago
Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China
June 22 (UPI) -- At least 31 people are dead and seven injured after a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan on Wednesday night, state media reported.
Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care
June 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge has struck down a controversial Florida rule and statute that prohibited Medicaid coverage for gender-dysphoria treatment, siding with LGBTQ advocates and doctors.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, June 22, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, June 22, 2023
On June 22, 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.
U.S. sanctions Myanmar banks, ministry of defense
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Myanmar banks, ministry of defense
June 22 (UPI) -- The United States imposed sanctions against Myanmar's two largest regime-controlled banks and its ministry of defense on Wednesday.
Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges
World News // 3 hours ago
Andrew Tate appears in court following rape, human trafficking charges
June 22 (UPI) -- Self-proclaimed lifestyle coach Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Wednesday with his brother on human trafficking and rape charges, as the court deferred a decision on a trial date and house arrest until Friday.
Indian PM Modi visits White House amid uproar over human rights
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Indian PM Modi visits White House amid uproar over human rights
June 21 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official state visit to the White House on Wednesday as more than 70 Democrats called on President Joe Biden to confront the leader on human rights.
Airman accused of leaking classified documents pleads not guilty to federal charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Airman accused of leaking classified documents pleads not guilty to federal charges
June 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking classified military documents online, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.
Antillean islands brace for heavy rain, wind as Tropical Storm Bret tracks west
World News // 2 days ago
Antillean islands brace for heavy rain, wind as Tropical Storm Bret tracks west
Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
John Durham: FBI's rationale for launching Trump-Russia probe 'seriously flawed'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
John Durham: FBI's rationale for launching Trump-Russia probe 'seriously flawed'
June 21 (UPI) -- The FBI's reasons for launching an investigation into former president Donald Trump's supposed ties to Russia were "seriously flawed," special counsel John Durham told House lawmakers Wednesday.
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
June 21 (UPI) -- The Republican-majority U.S. House will vote Wednesday on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, expert says
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, expert says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement