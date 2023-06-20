Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Oil begins to flow through Trans-Alaska Pipeline

On June 20, 1977, oil began to flow through the $7.7 billion, 789-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On June 20, 1977, oil began to flow through the $7.7 billion, 789-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline. UPI File Photo
On June 20, 1977, oil began to flow through the $7.7 billion, 789-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline. UPI File Photo

On this date in history:

In 1214, the University of Oxford in England was chartered.

Advertisement

In 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzy Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1898, the U.S. Navy seized Guam, the largest of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, during the Spanish-American War. The people of Guam were granted U.S. citizenship in 1950.

In 1900, in response to widespread foreign encroachment upon China's national affairs, Chinese nationalists launched the so-called Boxer Rebellion in Beijing.

In 1945, Secretary of State Edward Stettinius, Jr. approved the resettlement of Wernher von Braun and his team of Nazi rocket scientists to the United States. Von Braun would go on to lead the U.S. space program.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 1963, the United States and Soviet Union agreed to establish a hot line communications link between Washington and Moscow.

In 1967, the American Independent Party was formed to back George Wallace of Alabama for president.

In 1977, oil began to flow through the $7.7 billion, 789-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

Advertisement

In 1988, armed forces commander Lt. Gen. Henri Namphy declared himself leader of Haiti in a military coup overthrowing President Leslie Manigat.

In 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin.

In 2004, Pakistan and India reached agreement on banning nuclear testing.

In 2009, insurgents, striking in a series of attacks as U.S. troops pulled out of Iraq as planned, set off a truck bomb near a Shiite mosque in northern Iraq, killing 82 people and injuring 250.

In 2010, Juan Manuel Santos easily defeated former Bogota Mayor Antanas Mockus to become Colombia's president.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2021, Jon Rahm sank two clutch birdie putts late in the final round of the 121st U.S. Open golf tournament and held off Louis Oosthuizen to win his first major championship at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He was the first Spaniard to win the event.

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project UPI Archives: Nixon signs Alaska oil pipe bill

Latest Headlines

6 teens shot in Milwaukee after Juneteenth festivities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
6 teens shot in Milwaukee after Juneteenth festivities
June 19 (UPI) -- Six teenagers were shot as Juneteenth celebrations near downtown Milwaukee wrapped up Monday, according to police who said the gunfire appears to have started with a fight.
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Julian Sands search resumes five months after actor vanished
June 19 (UPI) -- The search for British actor Julian Sands -- missing since January on California's Mt. Baldy -- resumed Saturday with warmer weather and additional snow melt, but there was still no sign of the actor five months later.
Switzerland passes net-zero climate law as glaciers melt
World News // 6 hours ago
Switzerland passes net-zero climate law as glaciers melt
June 19 (UPI) -- Voters in Switzerland have passed a new law to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 after glaciers in the Swiss Alps have lost a third of their ice volume since 2001.
3 hospitalized in random axe attacks at 3 Chinese restaurants in New Zealand
World News // 6 hours ago
3 hospitalized in random axe attacks at 3 Chinese restaurants in New Zealand
June 19 (UPI) -- An axe-wielding assailant entered three Chinese restaurants and attacked diners in the Albany suburb of Auckland, New Zealand.
Search for missing submersible reveals public's deep fascination for Titanic
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Search for missing submersible reveals public's deep fascination for Titanic
June 19 (UPI) -- As rescue teams search for a missing five-person submersible in the Atlantic, it is the ill-fated Titanic that has fascinated millions worldwide since it sank more than a century ago and lured the tour to its wreckage.
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
World News // 14 hours ago
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
June 19 (UPI) -- A small submersible went missing off the coast of Newfoundland during an expedition to visit the site of the sunken HMS Titanic, and Coast Guard crews were searching for the vessel Monday.
Tropical storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane this week
World News // 13 hours ago
Tropical storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane this week
June 19 (UPI) -- Tropical Depression Three formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of
Canada announces new sanctions against Iran
World News // 9 hours ago
Canada announces new sanctions against Iran
June 19 (UPI) -- Seven individuals in the Iranian court system have been sanctioned for their role in human rights violations under the country's criminal justice system. Six are members of the Revolutionary Court.
IndiGo announces record order for A320 aircraft from Airbus
World News // 10 hours ago
IndiGo announces record order for A320 aircraft from Airbus
June 19 (UPI) -- India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced Monday it is ordering a record-setting 500 Airbus A320 aircraft.
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
June 19 (UPI) -- John Durham will testify before two House committees later this week a month after authoring a special counsel report on the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump's ties with Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
Coast Guard in urgent race to find missing submersible on mission to Titanic
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement