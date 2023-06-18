Advertisement
Top News
June 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Sally Ride becomes 1st American woman in space

On June 18, 1997, 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space after the shuttle Challenger was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Astronaut Sally K. Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, performs a number of functions simultaneously, proving the necessity for versatility and dexterity in space travel. Floating freely on the flight deck, Dr. Ride communicates with ground controllers in Houston, moves within feet of important reference data, hand calculators and other aids all at the same time. NASA Photo
Astronaut Sally K. Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, performs a number of functions simultaneously, proving the necessity for versatility and dexterity in space travel. Floating freely on the flight deck, Dr. Ride communicates with ground controllers in Houston, moves within feet of important reference data, hand calculators and other aids all at the same time. NASA Photo

On this date in history:

In 1812, the United States declared war on Britain, beginning the War of 1812.

Advertisement

In 1815, England's Duke of Wellington and Prussian Field Marshal Gebhard von Blucher defeated Napoleon at Waterloo in Belgium.

In 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.

Saudi King Faisal. File Photo courtesy of the Saudi Press Agency/Wikimedia

In 1979, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a strategic arms control treaty (SALT II) in Vienna.

In 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space after the shuttle Challenger was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

In 1990, gunman James Edward Pough, 42, whose car had been repossessed, killed nine people and wounded four before killing himself at a General Motors Acceptance Corp. loan office in Jacksonville, Fla. Investigators said he had killed two people and injured two others a day earlier.

In 1997, Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan resigned under pressure after his governing coalition lost its majority in Parliament.

Advertisement

File Photo by Tarik Tinazay/EPA

In 2004, U.S. hostage Paul Johnson Jr., 49, was killed by his Saudi captors despite pleas from senior Muslim clerics.

In 2014, Spanish King Juan Carlos abdicated the throne amid scandal, massive unemployment and regional separatism. His son was crowned King Felipe VI one day later.

In 2018, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to create a sixth branch of the military -- a Space Force.

In 2022, Lithuania banned the transport of EU-sanctioned goods across its territory into the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

UPI Archives: Pioneer woman astronaut Sally Ride dies UPI Archives: Valentina congratulates Sally

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 18, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, June 18, 2023
On June 18, 1997, 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space after the shuttle Challenger was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
June 17 (UPI) -- Utah officials must give a permit to a group that organizes drag shows after a federal judge found that the city of St. George had violated the group's First Amendment rights.
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
June 17 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged three men who allegedly harassed two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio and vandalized the home of one of the victims.
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
June 17 (UPI) -- More than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $186 million have been seized by U.S. Coast Guard, officials said Friday.
African leaders visit Putin in St. Petersburg
World News // 10 hours ago
African leaders visit Putin in St. Petersburg
June 17 (UPI) -- Several African leaders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday, hoping to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
June 17 (UPI) -- A car collision caused speeding driver in Minneapolis left five people dead on Saturday, including one child, police said.
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered the first speech of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign to a friendly crowd of union workers gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday.
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
June 17 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with two vehicles and a building in Baltimore.
Nottingham triple stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
World News // 12 hours ago
Nottingham triple stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
June 17 (UPI) -- The man charged in Nottingham, Britain, with killing two teenage students and a 65-year-old caretaker made his first court appearance on Saturday.
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
On This Day: Watergate arrests kick off Nixon scandal
On This Day: Watergate arrests kick off Nixon scandal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement