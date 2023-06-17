Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 17, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Watergate arrests kick off Nixon scandal

On June 17, 1972, the Watergate scandal began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On June 17, 1972, the Watergate scandal began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
On June 17, 1972, the Watergate scandal began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1885, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the United States, arrived in New York Harbor.

Advertisement

In 1967, China announced it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

In 1972, the Watergate scandal began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington.

In 1982, Argentina's President Leopoldo Galtieri resigned in response to Britain's victory in the Falkland Islands war.

In 1991, a coroner in Kentucky exhumed the remains of the 12th U.S. president, Zachary Taylor, to prove or disprove rumors he was killed by arsenic poisoning. The testing proved he wasn't.

In 1994, former NFL player O.J. Simpson led California Highway Patrol on a low-speed chase in his white Bronco. The 90-minute televised chase occurred shortly after he was charged for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

File Photo by Myung J. Chun/UPI

In 2011, Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon and co-founder of al-Qaida, moved up to assume leadership of the terrorist network six weeks after U.S. forces killed Osama bin Laden.

Advertisement

In 2015, Dylann Roof killed nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in a mass shooting. He was sentenced to death in January 2017.

In 2017, the USS Fitzgerald Navy destroyer collided with a container ship in the Pacific off the coast of Japan, killing seven U.S. sailors.

File Photo by MC2 Christian Senyk/U.S. Navy

In 2019, Mohamed Morsi, who became Egypt's first democratically elected president shortly after the Arab Spring only to be deposed a year later, fainted and died during his trial on espionage charges.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law formally making Juneteenth a federal holiday, marking the end of slavery in the United States.

File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

Read More

Watergate at 50: System worked in ousting Nixon, but lack of reform led to Trump UPI Archives: Nixon quits on TV tonight Ford to take oath Friday

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 17, 2023
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 17, 2023
On June 17, 1972, the Watergate scandal began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex.
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
June 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday asked asked the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case to impose a protective order over the evidence.
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
June 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona man was killed on Friday after he was attacked by a bear, authorities said.
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
June 16 (UPI) -- The lifeless bodies of six people, including three children, were discovered in a Tennessee home after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday.
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
June 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was charged with three counts of aggravated murder on Friday, after police found him at the scene of a triple homicide.
Former British police watchdog head charged with sexually assaulting girl
World News // 11 hours ago
Former British police watchdog head charged with sexually assaulting girl
June 16 (UPI) -- The former head of Britain's police watchdog has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
June 16 (UPI) -- Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who famously leaked the trove of Vietnam war documents known as the Pentagon Papers, died on Friday at his home in California. He was 92.
Putin says tactical nuclear weapons now in Belarus as 'deterrence measure'
World News // 12 hours ago
Putin says tactical nuclear weapons now in Belarus as 'deterrence measure'
June 16 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that he has sent the first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, with the rest to be delivered later this year.
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
World News // 12 hours ago
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- The popularity of gold bars is surging at convenience stores around South Korea as the value appreciates amid strong inflationary pressure across the globe.
Hyundai affiliate Rotem unveils hydrogen train
World News // 12 hours ago
Hyundai affiliate Rotem unveils hydrogen train
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Rotem unveiled its hydrogen-powered train during the Korea Railways & Logistics Fair.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement