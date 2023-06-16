1/4

Nikita Khrushchev (R), and cosmonauts Valentina Tereshkova (2nd-R), Pavel Popovich (C) and Yuri Gagarin gather at the Lenin Mausoleum on June 22, 1963, during a demonstration dedicated to the successful space flights of the Vostok-5 and Vostok-6 spacecraft. On June 16, 1963, the Soviet Union put the first woman into space, cosmonaut Tereshkova. File Photo courtesy of RIA Novosti/Wikimedia

On this date in history: In 1883, the New York Giants had the first Ladies' Day baseball game. Advertisement

In 1909, President William Howard Taft, in a message to Congress, recommended the adoption of a constitutional amendment giving the federal government the right to levy and collect an income tax.

In 1940, Marshal Henri-Philippe Petain became prime minister of the Vichy government in France.

Vichy, France, Marshal Philippe Petain (L) greets Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1940. File Photo courtesy the German Federal Archive

In 1963, the Soviet Union put the first woman into space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova.

In 1999, police arrested Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army, which kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. She pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009.

In 2005, Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester, 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., became the first female soldier to receive the Silver Star for bravery in combat in the Iraq war.

Advertisement

File Photo by Jeremy D. Crisp/U.S. Army

In 2011, U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced he would resign after admitting he sent sexually suggestive photos on social networks Facebook and Twitter. He left office the following week.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia announced the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud eight months after he became heir to the throne. He was succeeded as crown prince by Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

In 2022, behind another vintage performance from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals for their fourth championship in the past eight seasons.