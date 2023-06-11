Advertisement
Top News
June 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: George Wallace tries to block integration of Univ. of Alabama

On June 11, 1963, for a brief moment, Gov. George Wallace blocked the enrollment of two Black students to the University of Alabama.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Alabama Gov. George Wallace blocks the enrollment of two Black students to the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963. File Photo by Warren K. Leffler/U.S. News &amp; World Report Magazine/U.S. Library of Congress
Alabama Gov. George Wallace blocks the enrollment of two Black students to the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963. File Photo by Warren K. Leffler/U.S. News & World Report Magazine/U.S. Library of Congress

On this date in history:

In 1776, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman -- the so-called Committee of Five -- were appointed by the Continental Congress to write a declaration of independence for the American colonies from England.

Advertisement

In 1919, Sir Barton became the first horse to win thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

In 1927, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge welcomed Charles Lindbergh home after the pilot made history's first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean, New York to Paris.

In 1955, French auto racer Pierre Levegh's Mercedes crashed into a crowd of spectators at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race at Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, killing 84 people, including the driver. It was the deadliest auto racing crash in history.

In 1963, for a brief moment, Gov. George Wallace blocked the enrollment of two Black students to the University of Alabama. His acts of defiance would be short-lived as President John F. Kennedy federalized the Alabama National Guard, instructing them to end Wallace's blockade of the school.

Advertisement

In 1967, protests and violence erupted in Tampa, Fla., after a police officer fatally shot 19-year-old Martin Chambers on suspicion of burglary. The race riots lasted three days, during which multiple businesses burned to the ground and a sheriff's deputy -- Sgt. Don Williams -- died of a heart attack.

In 1967, the Six-Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors ended with a U.N.-brokered cease-fire. The Israeli forces achieved a swift and decisive victory.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 1985, Karen Ann Quinlan died at age 31 in a New Jersey nursing home, nearly 10 years after she lapsed into an irreversible coma. Her condition had sparked a nationwide controversy over her "right to die."

In 1987, Margaret Thatcher became the first British prime minister in 160 years to win three consecutive terms.

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an anti-flag-burning law passed by Congress the year before.

In 1993, Jurassic Park opened and broke the record for the biggest three-day opening weekend with an estimated $48 million. That record has since been surpassed hundreds of times.

Advertisement

In 1994, after 49 years, the Russian military occupation of what had been East Germany ended with the departure of the Red Army from Berlin.

In, 2001, Timothy McVeigh was executed in Terre Haute, Ind., for the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people and injured hundreds.

In 2004, Ronald Reagan reached his final resting place at his library in Southern California, closing a week of ceremony and tribute to the late president.

UPI File Photo

In 2011, the leader of al-Qaida in East Africa, Fazul Abdullah Mohammed, was killed in a shootout with Somali soldiers at a checkpoint in Mogadishu.

In 2018, the Federal Communications Commission allowed net neutrality rules enacted under the Obama administration to expire. The rules had required Internet service providers to enable access of all content and applications regardless of the source and without favoring or blocking particular products or websites.

In 2021, a Massachusetts lobster diver survived being swallowed up and then spat out by a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

Advertisement

File Photo by Aaron Kehoe/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Kennedy orders Wallace to 'desist' UPI Archives: Wallace says Alabama to remove state officers from university

Latest Headlines

Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
June 10 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump prepared to deliver speeches in which he voiced support for anti-"woke" policies targeting the transgender community, President Joe Biden welcomed transgender people at the White House.
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
June 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of participants turned out Saturday for the first Pride Month parade held in Boston since 2019.
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke at state Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina Saturday in his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
June 10 (UPI) -- A record $45 million settlement has been reached in a police brutality suit brought against New Haven, Conn., by Randy Cox, who was paralyzed from the neck down while in police custody last year.
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
World News // 9 hours ago
Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
June 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are dead as torrential rains and flooding inundated parts of northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
World News // 10 hours ago
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
June 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron issued a warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia during a rare one-on-one conversation with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, the government said.
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
June 10 (UPI) -- Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the notorious serial killer known as the Unabomber, has died, officials said Saturday.
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
World News // 10 hours ago
Five killed in Turkish explosives factory blast
June 10 (UPI) -- A blast killed five employees at an explosives factory in Ankara Saturday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were injured in a shooting incident in San Francisco's Mission District late Friday, police said.
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
World News // 11 hours ago
Two airplanes come into contact at Tokyo airport; no injuries reported
June 10 (UPI) -- Two airplanes came into contact with each other on Saturday at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
On This Day: Norway surrenders to Germany in WWII
On This Day: Norway surrenders to Germany in WWII
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement