Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Secretariat wins Triple Crown

On June 9, 1973, Secretariat, having won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, captured racing's Triple Crown with a spectacular victory in the Belmont Stakes.

By UPI Staff
1/3
Fans gather around a poster of 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat on June 7, 2014. On June 9, 1973, Secretariat, having won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, captured racing's Triple Crown with a spectacular victory in the Belmont Stakes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Fans gather around a poster of 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat on June 7, 2014. On June 9, 1973, Secretariat, having won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, captured racing's Triple Crown with a spectacular victory in the Belmont Stakes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1534, French navigator Jacques Cartier became the first European explorer to discover the St. Lawrence River in present-day Quebec.

Advertisement

In 1898, Britain leased Hong Kong from China for 99 years. The territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

In 1934, Donald Duck made his first screen appearance in "The Wise Little Hen."

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 1973, Secretariat, having won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, captured racing's Triple Crown with a spectacular victory in the Belmont Stakes. The big chestnut colt, ridden by Ron Turcotte, was the first horse to do so since Citation in 1948.

In 1982, Gen. Efrain Rios Montt declared himself president of Guatemala. He overthrew the government in a coup d'etat in March 1982, and was himself overthrown in August 1983 by Defense Minister Oscar Humberto Mejia Victores.

In 1993, Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito married former diplomat Masako Owada in Tokyo in a Shinto ceremony.

In 1997, recognizing the findings of The National Bioethics Advisory Commission, which unanimously recommended a new federal law banning the creation of human babies through cloning, President Bill Clinton urged Congress to ban human cloning, saying it reflects ''our humanity and it is the right thing to do."

Advertisement

In 1998, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar was sworn in as Nigeria's military ruler, one day after the death of Gen. Sani Abacha of a heart attack.

File Photo by Ralph Ginzburg/UPI

In 2005, after weeks of protests, Bolivian President Carlos Mesa resigned.

In 2008, Internet providers Verizon, Sprint and Time Warner agreed to block access to websites that distribute child pornography.

In 2014, actor Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Time. "People need to be willing to let go of what they think they know about what it means to be a man and what it means to be a woman. Because that doesn't necessarily mean anything inherently," she told the magazine.

In 2018, Justify won the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown and only the second to do so while still undefeated.

In 2019, Ali Stroker became the first actor who uses a wheelchair to win an acting Tony Award. She won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Oklahoma!

Advertisement

In 2020, the Senate voted unanimously to make Gen. Charles Q. Brown the Air Force's 22nd chief of staff, the first Black official to lead a U.S. military branch.

In 2021, Carrie Underwood took home the top prize at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Secretariat edges Seattle Slew, Citation to win virtual Kentucky Derby UPI Archives: Secretariat dead

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, June 9, 2023
Top News // 52 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 9, 2023
On June 9, 1973, Secretariat, having won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, captured racing's Triple Crown with a spectacular victory in the Belmont Stakes.
Texas will deploy water barriers along Rio Grande to deter border crossings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas will deploy water barriers along Rio Grande to deter border crossings
June 9 (UPI) -- Texas will deploy a floating barrier along the the Rio Grande River to deter migrants from entering the state, Gov. Gregg Abbott said.
U.S. blacklists 2 ISIS regional leaders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. blacklists 2 ISIS regional leaders
June 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday the blacklisting of two ISIS regional leaders as the fight against the terrorist organization takes in its General Directorate of Provinces.
In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map
June 8 (UPI) -- In a surprise decision on Thursday, a mix of liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices ruled Alabama Republicans discriminated against Black voters in their redrawn congressional district map.
GM joins rival Ford in partnering with Tesla for EV charging
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GM joins rival Ford in partnering with Tesla for EV charging
June 8 (UPI) -- General Motors will join rival carmaker Ford in partnering with Tesla for the charging of electric vehicles, the company announced Thursday.
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
June 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday in an indictment from a federal grand jury over his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
Woman accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens makes first appearance in court
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Woman accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens makes first appearance in court
June 8 (UPI) -- The woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens through her closed front door, made her first appearance in court on Thursday.
America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says
June 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country and the United States have agreed to a new deal for transatlantic cooperation, that includes working together on artificial intelligence.
U.S. issues air quality warnings, restricts flights over smoke from Canada fires
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. issues air quality warnings, restricts flights over smoke from Canada fires
June 8 (UPI) -- Dangerous air conditions persisted into Thursday evening in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., canceling baseball games and forcing people indoors, with more smoke and haze expected through tomorrow.
Joran van der Sloot lands in United States to face extortion charges
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Joran van der Sloot lands in United States to face extortion charges
June 8 (UPI) -- A plane carrying Joran van der Sloot landed at an airport in Alabama Thursday, the first step on the way to his facing extortion charges in connection with the 2005 disappearance case of Natalee Holloway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
On This Day: USS Liberty attacked off Egypt
On This Day: USS Liberty attacked off Egypt
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement