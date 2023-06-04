Advertisement
Top News
June 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Jonathan Pollard pleads guilty to espionage

On June 4, 1986, American Jonathan Pollard, accused of selling stacks of secret documents to Israel, and his then-wife, Anne Pollard, pleaded guilty to espionage charges.

By UPI Staff
1/7
Israelis hold posters calling for the release of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard from U.S. prison outside the hotel where U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is staying in central Jerusalem on January 2, 2014. On June 4, Pollard, accused of selling stacks of secret documents to Israel, and his wife pleaded guilty to espionage charges, admitting they were part of an Israeli spy network that included three Israeli officials and an embassy secretary. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Israelis hold posters calling for the release of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard from U.S. prison outside the hotel where U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is staying in central Jerusalem on January 2, 2014. On June 4, Pollard, accused of selling stacks of secret documents to Israel, and his wife pleaded guilty to espionage charges, admitting they were part of an Israeli spy network that included three Israeli officials and an embassy secretary. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1783, the first public demonstration of a hot-air balloon occurred at Annonay, France.

Advertisement

In 1784, France's Marie Thible of Lyons became the first woman to fly in a hot-air balloon.

In 1896, Henry Ford wheeled his first car from a brick shed in Detroit and drove it around darkened streets on a trial run.

In 1917, the first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.

In 1940, the World War II evacuation of Dunkirk, France, was completed. A flotilla of small boats spent nearly a week crossing the English Channel to rescue nearly 350,000 British, French and Belgian troops from advancing German forces.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway began. It raged for four days and was the turning point for the United States in the World War II Pacific campaign against Japan.

In 1944, the last of German occupiers fled Rome ahead of the advancing U.S. 9th Army. Reynolds Packard reopened the United Press' offices the next day.

Advertisement

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy ordered Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace "to cease and desist" from any unlawful obstruction of justice in connection with the admission of two African-American students to the University of Alabama. The order was a final technical step required before the president could use federal troops to enforce the court order for desegregation of the university.

UPI File Photo

In 1972, black militant Angela Davis was acquitted of murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy charges stemming from a California courtroom shootout in which a judge and three other people were killed.

In 1985, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an Alabama minute-of-silence law as specifically fostering classroom prayer.

In 1986, American Jonathan Pollard, accused of selling stacks of secret documents to Israel, and his wife pleaded guilty to espionage charges, admitting they were part of an Israeli spy network that included three Israeli officials and an embassy secretary. Jonathan was sentenced to life in prison and was paroled and released in 2015. Anne Pollard was released after serving three and a half years in prison.

Advertisement

In 1989, in what became known as the Tiananmen Square massacre, hundreds of student-led pro-democracy demonstrators were reported killed and thousands injured as Chinese troops removed them from the square in Beijing.

In 1990, an Oregon woman, Janet Adkins, killed herself in Michigan using a "suicide machine" developed by "Dr. Death" Jack Kevorkian. She was the retired pathologist's first reported "medicide" patient.

In 1991, Albania's Cabinet resigned, ending 46 years of Communist rule.

In 1998, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in the 1995 bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City.

Teary-eyed Marsha Kight speaks about the closure of the Oklahoma City bombing trial with the press outside of the Federal Courthouse in Denver where Terry Nichols was sentenced June 4, 1998, to a life sentence without parole. File Photo by David O'Connor/UPI

In 2005, the Covington Diocese in Kentucky agreed to pay up to $120 million to more than 100 alleged victims of child molestation from the past 50 years.

Advertisement

In 2019, after racking up $2.4 million in prize money, professional sports gambler James Holzhauer's record-breaking run on Jeopardy! came to an end. In 33 games, he set 15 records for the most money won in a single episode, topping out with $131,127 on April 17.

In 2020, a knife-wielding man attacked and injured 39 children and teachers at a primary school in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Read More

UPI Archives: Jonathan Pollard, who sold top secret U.S. documents in 1980s, returns to Israel UPI Archives: Pollard devotes time in prison to religion

Latest Headlines

Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
World News // 16 hours ago
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
June 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Friday's train accident in India's Odisha state rose to 288 on Saturday as rescuers looking for survivors used cranes and bulldozers in an attempt to raise mangled rail cars. 
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse and arson after allegedly leaving her children inside her car which caught on fire as she was in a store attempting to shoplift merchandise.
Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
June 3 (UPI) -- Parents of six young children have filed a lawsuit against a Texas school district over claims that a sixth-grade boy sexually abused young girls in a kindergarten classroom.
Massive New Jersey wildfire completely contained, officials say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Massive New Jersey wildfire completely contained, officials say
June 3 (UPI) -- New Jersey said Saturday that a massive wildfire that has been burning since Wednesday is now completely contained.
Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Saturday, officially ending the ongoing debt limit crisis placing the United States at risk of a first-ever default.
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
June 3 (UPI) -- A Utah school district says it is evaluating a parent challenge to the appropriateness of the Book of Mormon for libraries after earlier removing the Bible from the shelves due to a similar challenge.
Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says
June 3 (UPI) -- A teacher who died after he was stun gunned multiple times by Los Angeles police officers died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use, an autopsy has concluded.
Conn. state lawmakers OK bear hunting after jump in human encounters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Conn. state lawmakers OK bear hunting after jump in human encounters
June 3 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Senate has passed a bill legalizing bear hunting under specific circumstances in response to a jump in the frequency of bear-human encounters in the state.
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee's ban on drag shows
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee's ban on drag shows
June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Tennessee has ruled that the state's controversial law banning drag performances is unconstitutional.
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia later this year
World News // 12 hours ago
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia later this year
June 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will visit the remote nation of Mongolia later this year, the Vatican confirmed in a statement Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement