Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Greek monarchy abolished

On June 1, 1973, Prime Minister George Papadopoulos abolished the Greek monarchy and proclaimed Greece a republic with himself as president.

By UPI Staff
1/7
On June 1, 1973, Prime Minister George Papadopoulos abolished the Greek monarchy and proclaimed Greece a republic with himself as president. Constantine II, the last king of Greece pictured in 1987, died in January 2023. File Photo by Allan Warren/Wikimedia
On June 1, 1973, Prime Minister George Papadopoulos abolished the Greek monarchy and proclaimed Greece a republic with himself as president. Constantine II, the last king of Greece pictured in 1987, died in January 2023. File Photo by Allan Warren/Wikimedia

On this date in history:

In 1880, the first public pay telephone began operation in New Haven, Conn.

Advertisement

In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became prime minister of France with emergency powers amid the collapse of the Fourth Republic. He was elected president of France at the end of the year amid the rise of the Fifth Republic.

In 1962, Israel hanged Adolf Eichmann for his part in the killing of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany in World War II.

In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court banned prayers and Bible teaching in public schools on the constitutional grounds of separation of church and state.

File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI

In 1968, Helen Keller, a world-renowned author and lecturer despite being blind and deaf from infancy, died in Westport, Conn., at the age of 87.

Advertisement

In 1973, Prime Minister George Papadopoulos abolished the Greek monarchy and proclaimed Greece a republic with himself as president. Constantine II, the last king of Greece, died in January 2023.

In 1980, the Cable News Network -- CNN -- TV's first all-news service, went on the air.

In 1993, President Jorge Serrano Elias of Guatemala was ousted by the military.

In 1997, Betty Shabazz, Malcolm X's widow, sustained injuries when her 12-year-old grandson, Malcolm Shabazz, set fire to her apartment. She died nearly a month later.

File Photo by Roger Celestin/UPI

In 1997, teacher Jonathan Levin, the son of Time Warner's then-chairman, Gerald Levin, was tortured and killed by a former student who knew him to be wealthy and was seeking money. The student, Corey Arthur, was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. His alleged accomplice, Montoun Hart, was acquitted despite a signed, 11-page confession.

In 2001, Nepalese Crown Prince Dipendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev massacred nine members of his family, including his parents, King Birendra and Queen Aishwarya; his siblings, Prince Nirajan and Princess Shruti; and aunts and uncles Prince Dhirendra, Princess Shanti, Princess Sharada, Kumar Khadga and Princess Jayanti. Dipendra also shot himself in the head, but initially survived, and served as king for four days before dying.

Advertisement

In 2008, a fire at Universal Studios Hollywood burned two city blocks and destroyed iconic movie sets, including those from When Harry Met Sally, The Sting and Back to the Future.

In 2009, Air France Flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris plunged into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 people on board.

In 2015, the Eastern Star, a passenger ship traveling along the Yangtze River from the eastern city of Nanjing, flipped during a violent storm, killing approximately 400 people.

In 2020, law enforcement officers cleared protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House using tear gas and other tactics to allow President Donald Trump to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church to pose for a photo while holding a Bible. The photo op came amid protests against the police killing of George Floyd which caused damage to the church.

In 2021, Adm. Linda Fagan took over for retiring Adm. Karl L. Schultz, becoming the first female commandant in the U.S. Coast Guard.

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction UPI Archives: Greek treasures auctioned in London

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, June 1, 2023
Top News // 25 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, June 1, 2023
On June 1, 1973, Prime Minister George Papadopoulos abolished the Greek monarchy and proclaimed Greece a republic with himself as president.
Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
World News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
June 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has reclaimed the top spot as the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $192 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to raise debt ceiling
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to raise debt ceiling
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to pass the bipartisan debt limit deal, by a vote of 314 -117, and send it on to the U.S. Senate, five days before the nation's default deadline.
Ron DeSantis' hardline immigration law sparks 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ron DeSantis' hardline immigration law sparks 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
May 31 (UPI) -- Weeks after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed one of the nation's most stringent immigration laws, Latino-owned businesses and others are prepared to shut down in protest.
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty on 2 counts in rape retrial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty on 2 counts in rape retrial
May 31 (UPI) -- A jury in Los Angeles has convicted "That 70s Show" star Danny Masterson on two counts of rape in a retrial that could send the 47-year-old actor to prison for 30 years. The jury declared a mistrial on a third count.
'I expected to die,' rabbi testifies in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'I expected to die,' rabbi testifies in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
May 31 (UPI) -- Emotional testimony Wednesday at the federal trial of Robert Bowers, accused of killing 11 worshippers inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, included survivor accounts of hiding and playing dead to avoid being shot.
Off Key West, Navy pilot safely ejects after ditching jet in Straits of Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Off Key West, Navy pilot safely ejects after ditching jet in Straits of Florida
May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy pilot was rescued Wednesday after ejecting from a Northrop F-5 Tiger II aircraft shortly after taking off from Naval Air Station Key West in Florida.
Man arrested in February shooting death of New Jersey councilwoman
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man arrested in February shooting death of New Jersey councilwoman
May 31 (UPI) -- New Jersey officials said that a man was arrested in connection with the death of a borough council member in February.
Trump campaign promise: 2026 celebration of 'Great American State Fair' in Iowa
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump campaign promise: 2026 celebration of 'Great American State Fair' in Iowa
May 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump announced his intention to organize an extravagant event to mark the 250th anniversary of America's founding, the "Great American State Fair."
Amazon settles privacy lawsuit over Ring camera videos
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon settles privacy lawsuit over Ring camera videos
May 31 (UPI) -- Federal regulators on Wednesday settled a lawsuit with Amazon's home security company Ring for violating privacy laws by allowing employees to access videos thought to be private.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to raise debt ceiling
U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to raise debt ceiling
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Russia says drone sparked fire at oil refinery
Russia says drone sparked fire at oil refinery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement