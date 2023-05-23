Trending
Advertisement
Top News
May 23, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Boy Scouts ends ban on openly gay scouts

On May 23, 2013, the Boy Scouts of America ended a century-old ban on openly gay scouts.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts hold an oversized American flag during ceremonies honoring veterans before the New York Jets-St. Louis Rams football game at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on November 18, 2012. On May 23, 2013, the Boy Scouts of America ended a century-old ban on openly gay scouts but still prohibited gay adult scout leaders. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts hold an oversized American flag during ceremonies honoring veterans before the New York Jets-St. Louis Rams football game at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on November 18, 2012. On May 23, 2013, the Boy Scouts of America ended a century-old ban on openly gay scouts but still prohibited gay adult scout leaders. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1701, Capt. William Kidd was hanged in London for piracy and murder.

Advertisement

In 1829, Cyrill Demian was granted a patent for his musical instrument called the accordion.

In 1900, U.S. Army Sgt. William H. Carney became the first African American to be awarded the Medal of Honor. He was cited for his efforts during the Civil War battle of Fort Wagner, S.C., in June 1863.

In 1934, Clyde Barrow and his cigar-smoking sweetheart, Bonnie Parker, who lived by violence, died by violence after being ambushed by police in Bienville Parish, La.

File Photo courtesy of the FBI

In 1939, the U.S. Navy submarine Squalus went down off New Hampshire in 240 feet of water. Twenty-six men died. Thirty-three were saved in a daring rescue with a diving bell. The submarine was raised in September 1939 and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.

In 1945, Heinrich Himmler, the former Gestapo chief, killed himself in a British military prison in Luneburg, Germany.

In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Argentina and spirited him to Israel. He was tried, convicted and hanged.

Advertisement

In 1963, the Alabama Supreme Court ousted Birmingham Mayor Art Hanes and two city commissioners, including segregationist Police Commissioner Eugene "Bull" Conner.

In 1991, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld federal regulations prohibiting federally funded women's clinics from discussing or advising abortion with patients.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush instituted a new Haitian refugee policy, permitting the Coast Guard to immediately return U.S.-bound boat people to their troubled homeland.

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI

In 2009, police said South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun, 62, linked to a corruption investigation, died in a leap from a cliff near his home after leaving a suicide note.

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that California's overcrowded prisons violated the Eighth Amendment banning "cruel and unusual punishment."

In 2013, the Boy Scouts of America ended a century-old ban on openly gay scouts but still prohibited gay adult scout leaders.

In 2018, the National Football League approved a new policy requiring all players to stand for the national anthem or remain in the locker room. Under the new rule, the league planned to fine teams if players kneel during the anthem.

Advertisement

In 2022, President Joe Biden unveiled the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Japan, with 12 nations joining the United States in a trade initiative meant to respond to China's growing regional influence.

File Photo courtesy of EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Disney World cutting financial support of Boy Scouts over gay policy UPI Archives: Boy Scouts dropping 'boy' from name of flagship program

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
On May 23, 2013, the Boy Scouts of America ended a century-old ban on openly gay scouts.
Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Truck crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained
May 22 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said it has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barricades near the White House on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
Pa. man convicted of torture, illegally exporting weapons
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pa. man convicted of torture, illegally exporting weapons
May 23 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man hired by Kurdish officials to manage a weapons factory in Iraq has been convicted in a U.S. courtroom of holding and torturing an employee for more than a month.
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
May 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations envoy for the Northeast African country urged warring factions to use the pause in fighting to pave the way for lasting peace.
Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, McCarthy end 'productive' debt limit meeting with no deal
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday's White House meeting on the nation's debt ceiling "productive," but were unable to come to an agreement.
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
May 22 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll, who won $5 million in damages after a jury found former President Donald Trump sexually assaulted and defamed her, has filed an amended complaint seeking $10 million for Trump's post-verdict remarks.
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana over its new law, which will ban downloads of the popular social media video app, calling it a violation of free speech.
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions
May 22 (UPI) -- Following weeks of contentious debate, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed a new law that bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for anyone younger than 19.
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
World News // 10 hours ago
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
May 22 (UPI) -- Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed a group of "saboteurs" crossed into Russia from Ukraine, allegedly injuring several people and damaged three homes in clashes inside the Belgorod region
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
May 22 (UPI) -- The three states that make up the Colorado River Basin reached a "historic" new conservation deal to preserve the future of the river system, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement