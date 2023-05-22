Advertisement
Top News
May 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Sörenstam becomes 1st woman to play PGA Tour in 59 years

On May 22, 2003, Annika Sörenstam became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Annika Sörenstam reacts to making birdie on the 2nd hole at the Bank of America Colonial PGA Golf tournament May 23, 2003, in Fort Worth, Texas. On May 22, she became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event. File Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI
Annika Sörenstam reacts to making birdie on the 2nd hole at the Bank of America Colonial PGA Golf tournament May 23, 2003, in Fort Worth, Texas. On May 22, she became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event. File Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1868, seven members of the Reno gang stole $98,000 from a railway car at Marshfield, Ind. It was the original "Great Train Robbery."

Advertisement

In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt established Crater Lake National Park in southwest Oregon, the fifth-oldest national park in the United States. The defining feature is Crater lake, the remains of Mount Mazama, a volcano that collapsed after a major eruption thousands of years ago.

In 1972, Richard Nixon became the first U.S president to visit Moscow.

In 1987, a tornado flattened Saragosa, Texas, population 185, killing 29 residents and injuring 121.

In 1990, South Yemen and North Yemen united, forming the new Yemeni Arab Republic.

In 1992, Johnny Carson ended his nearly 30-year career as host of The Tonight Show.

File Photo by Mike Hill/UPI

In 2002, authorities in Birmingham, Ala., convicted a fourth suspect in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls. Bobby Frank Cherry, 71, a former Ku Klux Klansman, was sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

In 2003, Annika Sörenstam became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event but her 5-over-par 145 through two rounds of the Bank of America Colonial tournament failed to make the cut.

In 2011, the deadliest tornado to strike the United States in half a century roared into the heart of Joplin, Mo., with winds of 200 mph. It killed nearly 160 people, injured about 1,100 others and destroyed nearly one-third of the city. Damage was estimated in the $3 billion range.

File Photo by Rick Meyer/UPI

In 2015, voters in Ireland overwhelmingly approved a measure to allow civil same-sex marriage, making it the first nation in the world to legalize gay unions through a popular vote.

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 500 people sustained injuries.

In 2020, at least 76 people died in a fiery crash of Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-8303 near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

In 2022, Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris by one stroke in a three-hole playoff to claim his second career major title at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Advertisement

File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Sorenstam, Davies among first female R&A members UPI Archives: Annika Sorenstam announces pregnancy

Latest Headlines

China bans some Micron chip sales, citing nat'l security risks
World News // 54 minutes ago
China bans some Micron chip sales, citing nat'l security risks
May 22 (UPI) -- China has banned domestic companies working in the critical information security sector from buying products manufactured by U.S. firm Micron Technology, saying they pose security risks.
UPI Almanac for Monday, May 22, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, May 22, 2023
On May 22, 2003, Annika Sörenstam became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event.
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims victory in general elections
World News // 2 hours ago
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims victory in general elections
May 22 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has claimed victory in the nation's general elections, though his party fell just short of securing a majority government.
U.S. chastises Israel over illegal outpost order
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. chastises Israel over illegal outpost order
May 21 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday criticized Israel over its decision to allow Israelis back into an illegal outpost built on private Palestinian land in the northern West Bank.
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
World News // 16 hours ago
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday and remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement.
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
May 21 (UPI) -- A small plane that was allegedly traveling to Hawaii crashed off the coast of California, killing two people.
Rally held in Moldova in favor of European Union membership
World News // 12 hours ago
Rally held in Moldova in favor of European Union membership
May 21 (UPI) -- More than 70,000 people in Chisinau, Moldova rallied together on Sunday in support of the nation's candidacy for European Union membership.
Biden blames China relations on 'silly balloon' shootdown
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden blames China relations on 'silly balloon' shootdown
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday blamed the recent poor relations between the United States and China on the "silly balloon" carrying surveillance equipment that was shot down earlier this year.
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling negotiations; Yellen warns of 'hard deadline'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling negotiations; Yellen warns of 'hard deadline'
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will resume negotiations on the debt ceiling with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the June default deadline nears.
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
May 21 (UPI) -- A grenade detonated at a home in Indiana on Saturday, killing a father and injuring his two teenage children, reports said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement