Advertisement
Top News
May 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Timor Leste gains independence from Indonesia

On May 20, 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Athletes from the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste team arrive at the Olympic opening ceremonies at National Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4. On May 20, 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Athletes from the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste team arrive at the Olympic opening ceremonies at National Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4. On May 20, 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 526, up to 300,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Syria and Antioch.

Advertisement

In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York in his single-engine monoplane, "The Spirit of St. Louis," bound for Paris. While he winged his way across the Atlantic, his mother taught her chemistry class at Cass Technical High School as usual.

In 1940, German forces punched through the Allied lines in Abbeville, France, to reach the English Channel. The Battle of Abbeville one week later culminated in the evacuation of Dunkirk.

In 1969, in one of the more infamous and bloody battles of the Vietnam War, U.S. troops seized Dong Ap Bia mountain, commonly known as Hamburger Hill.

In 1974, Judge John Sirica ordered U.S. President Richard Nixon to turn over tapes and other records of 64 White House conversations on the Watergate affair.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1989, Chinese Premier Li Peng declared martial law in Beijing in response to heightened student demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

In 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste.

In 2013, a tornado struck the Moore, Okla., area near Oklahoma City, killing 24 people, injuring more than 300 and destroying many buildings, including two elementary schools.

In 2018, King Mswati III announced he was changing the name of his country, Swaziland, to eSwatini, which means "land of the Swazis."

In 2021, Israeli officials agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire with Palestinian militant group Hamas to end a 15-day conflict that killed more than 250 people.

File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: E. Timor reaching out to neighbor UPI Archives: East Timor declares independence

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 20, 2023
Top News // 47 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 20, 2023
On May 20, 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste.
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
May 19 (UPI) -- Officials on Friday found two bodies believed to be missing construction workers at a Charlotte, N.C., construction site that burned Thursday in a five-alarm blaze that forced many to be rescued.
White House, lawmakers resume debt limit talks after day's earlier 'pause'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
White House, lawmakers resume debt limit talks after day's earlier 'pause'
May 19 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers on Friday walked out of a meeting with White House officials over the debt ceiling.
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents ordered detained until trial
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents ordered detained until trial
May 19 (UPI) -- The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents was ordered detained at a second pretrial bail hearing Friday to determine whether he would remain in federal custody as he awaits trial.
Racial and socio-economic diversity in schools has stalled, report says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Racial and socio-economic diversity in schools has stalled, report says
May 19 (UPI) -- Progress toward increased racial and socio-economic diversity has stalled in many communities as segregation patterns have persisted, according to a new report by the Department of Education on school diversity.
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
May 19 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G7 summit in Japan announced new sanctions against Russia Friday in hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to keep up the fight in Ukraine after nearly 15 months of war.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run
May 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., officially launched his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Friday.
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
May 19 (UPI) -- The world's largest steam-powered locomotive is hitting the rails and will be featured prominently at baseball's College World Series taking place next month in Omaha, Neb.
Former D.C. police intelligence supervisor charged over Proud Boys links
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former D.C. police intelligence supervisor charged over Proud Boys links
May 19 (UPI) -- An ex-supervisor in the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia's intelligence unit was indicted this week for alerting suspects of arrest warrants prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
May 19 (UPI) -- A California radiologist purposely drove off a portion of the state's iconic Pacific Coast Highway dubbed the "Devil's Slide" with his family inside the Tesla on Jan. 2, his wife told the California Highway Patrol in doc
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
Wife tells authorities husband purposely drove off California cliff in January
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement