Advertisement
Top News
May 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert sentenced to 6 years

On May 13, 2014, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes while he was mayor of Jerusalem.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court on May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for taking bribes. File Photo by Finbarr O'Reilly/UPI
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court on May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for taking bribes. File Photo by Finbarr O'Reilly/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1607, Jamestown, the first permanent English colony in North America, was founded near the James River in Virginia.

Advertisement

In 1846, the United States declared war on Mexico.

In 1912, Britain established its air force -- the Royal Flying Corps.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 1958, a crowd of protesters -- mostly students -- attacked Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat Nixon, as they arrived in Venezuela. Shouting anti-American slogans, the group broke the windows of Nixon's vehicle and nearly toppled it before the U.S. delegation made an escape unharmed,

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy sent military riot-control units to Birmingham, Ala., stating that the government would do everything in its power preserve order, to protect the lives of its citizens and to uphold the law. Kennedy also directed an executive order be drafted enabling him to order the Alabama National Guard into immediate federal service if violence between black and white people was to once again erupt.

Advertisement

In 1973, Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court in the first Battle of the Sexes tennis match.

In 1981, Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca shot and injured Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. Later, the pope, from his hospital bed, forgave his assailant.

In 1985, a Philadelphia police helicopter bombed the fortified house of a radical organization, MOVE, to end a 24-hour siege. Eleven people died and the ensuing fire destroyed 53 homes.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Stephen Breyer to succeed Justice Harry A. Blackmun on the U.S. Supreme Court. Breyer joined the court in August.

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

In 2009, astronauts on a 14-day servicing mission embarked on the first of five planned spacewalks to repair and update the 19-year-old Hubble Space Telescope. The project included installation of a wide-field camera and a Cosmic Origins Spectograph.

In 2011, in a reported retaliation to the slaying of terrorist chief Osama bin Laden, two suicide bombers killed 80 Pakistani recruits at a training center.

Advertisement

In 2014, in Israel former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes while he was mayor of Jerusalem.

In 2014, in western Turkey, an explosion and fire in a coal mine killed more than 300 people and injured dozens of others.

In 2019, actor Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 in a scheme to get her daughter admitted to college.

File Photo by Josh Reynolds/UPI

Read More

Former Israel P.M. Olmert convicted of bribe-taking Former Israeli PM Olmert given 18-month reduced sentence

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 13, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 13, 2023
On May 13, 2014, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes while he was mayor of Jerusalem.
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
May 12 (UPI) -- The end of Title 42 has not led to a surge in migrants to the border so far, Biden administration officials said on Friday.
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
World News // 23 hours ago
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, which is named for the first woman awarded the Navy Cross, in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday, to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush money payments.
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
World News // 11 hours ago
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
BANGKOK, May 12 (UPI) -- Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday for a general election poised to shake off a decade of military rule and push the kingdom toward a more democratic future that may include curbing the power of the monarchy.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children on Friday and now faces up to life in prison without parole.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
May 12 (UPI) -- Current Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
Police capture one of two Philadelphia inmates who escaped from jail
Police capture one of two Philadelphia inmates who escaped from jail
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement