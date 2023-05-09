Trending
Advertisement
Top News
May 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

On May 9, 2017, President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey citing mistakes he allegedly made in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

By UPI Staff
1/8
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the FBI during in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 22, 2017. On May 9, 2017, Trump fired Comey citing mistakes he allegedly made in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the FBI during in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 22, 2017. On May 9, 2017, Trump fired Comey citing mistakes he allegedly made in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1502, Christopher Columbus set sail from Spain on his fourth and final voyage to the New World.

Advertisement

In 1926, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Byrd and Floyd Bennett were the first to fly over the North Pole.

In 1961, in a speech to TV executives at the National Association of Broadcasters convention, new Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton Minow referred to television as "a vast wasteland."

In 1963, civil rights demonstrators and law enforcement officials agreed upon an 11th-hour truce in Birmingham, Ala., preventing widespread protests.

UPI File Photo

In 1978, former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro, who had been kidnapped by Red Brigade terrorists, was found shot to death in the back of a car in Rome.

In 1979, the United States and Soviet Union reached a basic accord on the SALT II nuclear arms treaty. The accord was signed in June, but never formally went into effect.

In 1980, a Liberian freighter rammed a bridge in Florida's Tampa Bay, collapsing part of the span and dropping 35 people to their deaths. A new $240 million Sunshine Skyway Bridge opened April 30, 1987.

Advertisement

In 1987, a Polish airliner bound for New York crashed near Warsaw, killing 183 people.

In 2001, at least 123 people were killed during a stampede at a soccer match in Accra, Ghana.

In 2004, President Akhmad Kadyrov of Chechnya was assassinated in an explosion that also killed 31 other people at a stadium in Grozny where Russia's World War II victory was being celebrated. Chechen rebels claimed responsibility for the attack.

In 2009, Jacob Zuma, African National Congress leader, was sworn in as president of South Africa.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2013, authorities in Pakistan said Taliban gunmen kidnapped Ali Haider Gilani, son of former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. He was rescued May 10, 2016, in a joint operation by Afghan and U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

In 2017, South Koreans elected Moon Jae-in as president in a snap election after the ouster of Park Gun-hye.

In 2017, President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey citing mistakes he allegedly made in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. The move prompted allegations of obstruction, though, when Trump later said he fired Comey over the Russia investigation.

Advertisement

In 2019, Pope Francis introduced a major change in Catholic law, requiring all priests and nuns worldwide to report incidents of sex abuse and attempts to cover them up.

In 2022, a famous silkscreen artwork by Andy Warhol of screen legend Marilyn Monroe -- titled Shot Sage Blue Marilyn -- sold for $195 million, setting a new record for any piece of art sold by an American artist at auction.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Comey firing: Dems ramp up calls for special prosecutor in Russia probe UPI Archives: Comey writes farewell letter, says he 'will be fine' after firing

Latest Headlines

Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
May 9 (UPI) -- The second of two inmates who escaped from a jail in Virginia early this month has been recaptured, authorities said.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
On May 9, 2017, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey citing mistakes he allegedly made in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.
Israeli warplanes launch air strikes on Gaza, killing 3 senior terrorist leaders
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli warplanes launch air strikes on Gaza, killing 3 senior terrorist leaders
May 9 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least three senior members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, authorities said.
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
May 8 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed controversial legislation that affects the rights of transgender residents and students in the state.
Pulitzer Prize honors coverage of Ukraine invasion, U.S. social issues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pulitzer Prize honors coverage of Ukraine invasion, U.S. social issues
May 8 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced the winners of this year's Pulitzer Prizes for journalism and arts and letters, with coverage of Ukraine and social issues in the United States taking center stage.
Texas House Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas House Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
May 8 (UPI) -- Republican Bryan Slaton resigned from the Texas House of Representatives on Monday as his fellow lawmakers were ready to vote on his expulsion over allegations that he had committed sexual misconduct with a teenager.
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
May 8 (UPI) -- The attorney for E. Jean Carroll gave an impassioned closing argument in her federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying she gave "courageous" testimony against Trump.
Murder charges filed against driver accused in fatal Brooklyn U-Haul rampage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Murder charges filed against driver accused in fatal Brooklyn U-Haul rampage
May 8 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly went on a rampage with a U-Haul moving truck in February, striking 12 people and killing one, has been charged for murder and attempted murder.
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
Former neo-Nazi pleads guilty in death of 2 Florida roommates in 2017
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former neo-Nazi pleads guilty in death of 2 Florida roommates in 2017
May 8 (UPI) -- While decrying extremist groups, a former neo-Nazi on Monday pleaded guilty to killing two of his Florida roommates in 2017.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement