Advertisement
Top News
May 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: French establish the city of New Orleans

On May 7, 1718, the French established the city of New Orleans on land inhabited by the Chitimacha tribe.

By UPI Staff
1/4
The St. Anne Parade marches down Royal St in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, February 21. On May 7, 1718, the French established the city of New Orleans on land inhabited by the Chitimacha tribe. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
The St. Anne Parade marches down Royal St in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, February 21. On May 7, 1718, the French established the city of New Orleans on land inhabited by the Chitimacha tribe. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1718, the French established the city of New Orleans on land inhabited by the Chitimacha tribe. The actual date of the city's founding is unknown, but the anniversary is traditionally observed May 7.

Advertisement

In 1789, the first U.S. presidential inaugural ball, celebrating the inauguration of George Washington, was conducted in New York City.

In 1824, Beethoven's Ninth Symphony was performed for the first time.

In 1913, homemade bombs found under the bishop's throne in St. Paul's Cathedral and opposite the offices of Evening Star in Bouverie Street, were deemed by police to have been the work of suffragettes.

In 1915, a German U-boat sank the British liner Lusitania off the coast of Ireland, killing nearly 1,200 people.

In 1921, in an exclusive interview with the United Press, Sun Yat Sen, president of the Canton Chinese government, outlined his policy proposals as he sought recognition for his fledgling government.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany from Gen. Alfred Jodl.

Advertisement

In 1954, rebel Viet Minh forces overran the French stronghold of Dien Bien Phu, bringing about the end of French control in Indochina and creating the division of Vietnam.

In 1987, Rep. Stewart McKinney, R-Conn., died at age 56, the first member of Congress identified as a victim of AIDS. McKinney contracted the virus following a tainted blood transfusion.

In 1994, The Scream, Edvard Munch's famed expressionist painting, was found in a hotel room south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo three months after it was stolen. Thieves stole the painting again in 2004 and it was recovered a second time in 2006.

In 2000, Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia's second president in the first democratic transfer of executive power in the nation's 1,000-year history.

In 2007, officials reported no survivors in the crash of a Kenyan Airlines plane that went down in a Cameroon mangrove swamp with 114 people aboard.

In 2014, a Thai court, in an abuse-of-power ruling, removed Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra from office.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Advertisement

In 2017, France elected Emmanuel Macron, of La République En Marche! Party, president over Marine Le Pen of the National Front.

In 2022, Rich Strike, a horse with 80-1 odds, won the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike wasn't even expected to race, only drawing in when Ethereal Road was scratched just seconds before the deadline.

File Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Hospitals in coastal areas at greater risk of flooding during hurricanes UPI Archives: More than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel spill into waters near New Orleans

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 7, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 7, 2023
On May 7, 1718, the French established the city of New Orleans on land inhabited by the Chitimacha tribe.
Six people shot and one killed at California party
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Six people shot and one killed at California party
May 6 (UPI) -- Police in California said that six people were shot and one person was killed at a party on Saturday.
Texas Democrats block vote on bill banning transition-related care
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas Democrats block vote on bill banning transition-related care
May 6 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives have succeeded in delaying a vote on Republican-backed measure banning transgender youth from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy.
Buffett: Gov't intervention in bank failures necessary to avoid 'catastrophe'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Buffett: Gov't intervention in bank failures necessary to avoid 'catastrophe'
May 6 (UPI) -- The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, said Saturday that the government's intervention in recent bank failures was necessary to avert a "catastrophic" crisis.
Calls for charges grow in NYC subway chokehold death case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Calls for charges grow in NYC subway chokehold death case
May 6 (UPI) -- Calls to file charges in the chokehold death of a homeless man on the New York City subway continued to grow Saturday as civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton demanded action in the case.
More than 50 protesters arrested during King Charles' coronation
World News // 11 hours ago
More than 50 protesters arrested during King Charles' coronation
May 6 (UPI) -- London police said more than 50 people were arrested while protesting or preparing to protest King Charles III's coronation Saturday, drawing condemnation from human rights activists.
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning
World News // 12 hours ago
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning
May 6 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident who was convicted of leading a group that had carried out several deadly attacks in the country.
Warring Sudan factions begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia
World News // 12 hours ago
Warring Sudan factions begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia
May 6 (UPI) -- Representatives of Sudan's military government and the breakaway Rapid Support Forces began cease-fire negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Saudi officials said.
Japan braces for heavy rain, aftershocks after 6.5 magnitude earthquake
World News // 13 hours ago
Japan braces for heavy rain, aftershocks after 6.5 magnitude earthquake
May 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Japan warned residents Saturday to brace for aftershocks and heavy rain, one day after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake.
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
May 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine claimed Saturday it has shot down a Russian hypersonic missile for the first time while using a U.S.-supplied defense system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
USS Massachusetts, 22nd Virginia-class nuclear sub, to be christened
USS Massachusetts, 22nd Virginia-class nuclear sub, to be christened
Six people shot and one killed at California party
Six people shot and one killed at California party
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Britain crowns a new king: Charles III takes throne in London
Britain crowns a new king: Charles III takes throne in London
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement