Trending
Advertisement
Top News
May 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated May 4, 2018 at 12:32 PM

On This Day: HMS Sheffield sank by Argentine jet

On May 4, 1982, an Argentine jet fighter sank the British destroyer HMS Sheffield during the Falkland Islands war.

By UPI Staff
1/8
On May 4, 1982, an Argentine jet fighter sank the British destroyer HMS Sheffield during the Falkland Islands war. File Photo courtesy the Argentine government
On May 4, 1982, an Argentine jet fighter sank the British destroyer HMS Sheffield during the Falkland Islands war. File Photo courtesy the Argentine government

May 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1494, on his second expedition to the New World, Columbus explored the Caribbean island of Jamaica.

Advertisement

In 1886, four police officers were killed when a bomb was thrown during a meeting of anarchists in Chicago's Haymarket Square protesting labor unrest. Four leaders of the demonstration, which became known as the Haymarket Square Riot, were convicted and hanged.

In 1904, construction began on the Panama Canal.

In 1926, the Trade Union Congress called a general strike in response to government plans to change the working conditions for coal miners. More than 2 million workers across Britain went on strike.

In 1942, the Battle of the Coral Sea began. It was a turning point for the Allies in World War II.

In 1945, French author Marcel Conversy wrote of the 15 months he spent as a prisoner at Buchenwald concentration camp, describing it as a "living hell."

In 1953, The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

In 1959, the first Grammy Awards were presented. "Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)" by Domenico Modugno won the awards for Record and Song of the Year.

Advertisement

In 1970, National Guardsmen killed four students at Kent State University in Ohio during a demonstration against the Vietnam War. The shootings set off a nationwide student strike that forced hundreds of schools to temporarily close.

File Photo courtesy of Kent State University Archives

In 1980, President Joseph Broz Tito of Yugoslavia died at age 87.

In 1982, an Argentine jet fighter sank the British destroyer HMS Sheffield during the Falkland Islands war.

In 1990, a faulty electric chair shot flames around convicted killer Jesse Tafero's head as he was executed in Florida, prompting several states to abandon the method of execution and switch to lethal injection.

In 2000, the "I Love You" virus crashed computers around the world.

In 2002, more than 100 people died when an EAS Airlines jet crashed in the northern Nigerian city of Kano.

In 2006, confessed terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The 37-year-old Moroccan implicated himself in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

In 2009, fighting between feuding families broke out at a wedding in southeast Turkey, with combatants using guns and grenades, leading to the deaths of 44 people, including the bride and groom.

Advertisement

In 2011, rival Palestinian political factions Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation accord, citing as common causes opposition to the Israeli occupation and disillusionment with U.S. peace efforts.

File Photo by Mohammed Hosam/UPI

In 2014, Juan Carlos Varela was elected president of Panama.

In 2020, the U.S. Coast Guard named Rear Adm. Melissa Bert as its first female judge advocate and chief counsel, its top legal position.

In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a new goal to administer at least COVID-19 vaccine dose to 70% of Americans and 160 million people fully vaccinated by July 4.

File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Dead from HMS Sheffield honored at sea UPI Archives: Sheffield still smoldering at sea

Latest Headlines

Dozens arrested in Minneapolis gang violence crackdown
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Dozens arrested in Minneapolis gang violence crackdown
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said Wednesday that the indictments mark a shift in how the city intends to fight gang violence.
Tyre Nichols' autopsy shows he died of blunt force trauma, lawyers say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tyre Nichols' autopsy shows he died of blunt force trauma, lawyers say
May 4 (UPI) -- Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols said Wednesday that the official autopsy report states the 29-year-old man's death was a homicide the result of blunt force trauma.
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
May 3 (UPI) -- A judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed a $100 million lawsuit Donald Trump filed against The New York Times, three of its writers and his niece, Mary Trump.
Shooting suspect captured after 1 killed, 4 wounded in Atlanta
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Shooting suspect captured after 1 killed, 4 wounded in Atlanta
May 3 (UPI) -- Atlanta police have arrested the suspect in Wednesday's shooting that killed one woman and injured four others inside a downtown medical office building.
At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
World News // 16 hours ago
At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
May 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined a summit in Finland with the leaders of five Nordic nations to seek support for more defense against Russia, while gaining support for eventual membership in NATO.
United States to send more military weapons, equipment to Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
United States to send more military weapons, equipment to Ukraine
May 3 (UPI) -- The United States will send up to an additional $300 million worth of military weapons and equipment to Ukraine, the White House confirmed Wednesday.
North Carolina Republicans move to limit abortions to 12 weeks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Carolina Republicans move to limit abortions to 12 weeks
May 3 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers in North Carolina Wednesday unveiled legislation that would restrict abortion in that state.
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
May 3 (UPI) -- A lawyer for former President Donald Trump told the judge, presiding over E. Jean Carroll's civil rape trial that the defense has no witnesses. The case could head to the jury as early as next week.
In motel standoff, Florida police kill suspect in slaying of 4 day earlier
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In motel standoff, Florida police kill suspect in slaying of 4 day earlier
May 3 (UPI) -- A man suspected of killing a mother and her three children, one of whom was an adult, on Tuesday in Lake Wales, Fla, was killed by police at a motel in approximately 65 miles north in Sanford.
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
World News // 10 hours ago
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
May 3 (UPI) -- The World Bank named its next president Wednesday, confirming Ajay Banga will take over the job on June 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
On This Day: Old Man in the Mountain collapses in N.H.
On This Day: Old Man in the Mountain collapses in N.H.
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement