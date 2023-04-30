Advertisement
Top News
April 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Adolf Hitler found dead

On April 30, 1945, the burned body of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was found in a bunker in the ruins of Berlin.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Adolf Hitler attends a Nazi party rally in Nuremberg, Germany, circa 1928. On April 30, In 1945, Hitler's burned body was found in a bunker in the ruins of Berlin. File Photo courtesy of the NARA
Adolf Hitler attends a Nazi party rally in Nuremberg, Germany, circa 1928. On April 30, In 1945, Hitler's burned body was found in a bunker in the ruins of Berlin. File Photo courtesy of the NARA

April 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States.

Advertisement

In 1803, the United States more than doubled its land area with the Louisiana Purchase. It obtained all French territory west of the Mississippi River for $15 million.

In 1812, Louisiana entered the union as the 18th U.S. state.

In 1927, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford became the first movie personalities to leave their footprints in concrete at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 1939, Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first U.S. president to appear on television when he was shown on opening day at the New York World's Fair.

In 1945, the burned body of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was found in a bunker in the ruins of Berlin.

In 1948, 21 countries of the Western Hemisphere formed the Organization of American States.

In 1967, Muhammad Ali was stripped of his world heavyweight boxing championship title after he refused to be drafted into the U.S. military.

Advertisement

In 1975, South Vietnam unconditionally surrendered to North Vietnam. The communists occupied Saigon and renamed it Ho Chi Minh City.

In 1997, Ellen DeGeneres' character came out as gay on the popular sitcom Ellen, making it the first sitcom to feature a gay leading character. The local ABC affiliate in Birmingham, Ala., refused to air the episode so gay rights advocates arranged for a satellite downlink to beam the show.

In 1993, tennis star Monica Seles was stabbed and injured by a self-described fan of Steffi Graf during a break between games in a match against another player in Hamburg, Germany. Seles, who won nine grand-slam singles titles in her career, was out of competitive tennis for more than two years after the attack.

In 2006, rebel factions in Sudan rejected a peace agreement in the Darfur conflict. Officials estimated the fighting had killed at least 180,000 people and driven more than 2 million from their homes.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 2009, Chrysler filed for bankruptcy protection in a key move of a restructuring plan backed by the Obama administration.

Advertisement

In 2012, Israel began construction of a wall that would be 23 feet high and less than a mile long on its border with Lebanon. Security officials said the concrete wall would protect residents in the Matulla area from sniper fire from nearby Lebanese villages.

In 2013, Queen Beatrix, the 75-year-old monarch of the Netherlands, signed a formal declaration abdicating in favor of her eldest son, Willem-Alexander, 46, who became the country's first king in 123 years.

In 2019, Japanese Emperor Akihito, 85, formally abdicated his throne, becoming the nation's first monarch to step down in 200 years. His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, ascended to the throne, starting the Reiwa era.

In 2022, country legend Naomi Judd, one half of duo the Judds, died at the age of 76.

File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: War in Europe reaches end UPI Archives: German surrender scene described

Latest Headlines

Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
April 29 (UPI) -- Danish media has reported that a Russian navy vessel which specializes in underwater operations was seen near the Nord Stream gas pipleine prior to the explosions in September.
Floods from melting snowpack close much of Yosemite National Park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Floods from melting snowpack close much of Yosemite National Park
April 29 (UPI) -- Large parts of Yosemite National Park in California remained closed over the weekend as meltwater from a record snowpack surged through the swollen Merced River.
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
World News // 17 hours ago
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
April 29 (UPI) -- A massive fire at a fuel depot in Ukraine's Crimean peninsula was put out Saturday as the governor of the region's Russian occupiers claimed the blaze was caused by a suspected drone attack.
Chinese holiday travel expected to surge past pre-pandemic levels
World News // 11 hours ago
Chinese holiday travel expected to surge past pre-pandemic levels
April 29 (UPI) -- Chinese citizens are preparing travel plans for the five-day May Day holiday with the number of planned trips surging beyond pre-pandemic levels, state media reported Saturday.
Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban
April 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has ruled the state cannot yet enforce a previously passed law banning assault-style weapons, among other gun control measures.
European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
World News // 12 hours ago
European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
April 29 (UPI) -- The European Commission says it has reached a deal with five member countries to lift restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain across their borders.
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
World News // 12 hours ago
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
April 29 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially recognized six indigenous territories in the first such demarcation since 2018, stepping up his efforts to stop deforestation of the Amazon.
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
World News // 13 hours ago
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
April 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a warning to the United States and South Korea Saturday that their enhanced military alliance will result in the North responding with "more powerful strength."
N.C. Supreme Court reinstates GOP-led redistricting, voter ID laws
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
N.C. Supreme Court reinstates GOP-led redistricting, voter ID laws
April 29 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has reversed its own earlier ruling striking down GOP-led redistricting efforts after Republicans regained control of the state's top judicial body.
Fla. passes bill allowing DeSantis to remain governor during presidential run
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fla. passes bill allowing DeSantis to remain governor during presidential run
April 29 (UPI) -- Florida Republicans have approved state election law changes that would allow Ron DeSantis to remain as governor while also running for U.S. president.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement