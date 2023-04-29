Advertisement
Top News
April 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM

On This Day: Riots erupt in LA over Rodney King beating

On April 29, 1992, rioting erupted in Los Angeles after a jury in Simi Valley, Calif., acquitted four White police officers of nearly all charges in the videotaped beating of Black motorist Rodney King.

By UPI Staff
1/6
A family rummages through a home burned during the 1992 riots in South Central Los Angeles. File Photo by American Spirit/Shutterstock.com
A family rummages through a home burned during the 1992 riots in South Central Los Angeles. File Photo by American Spirit/Shutterstock.com

April 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1854, Ashmun Institute in Pennsylvania, the first college founded solely for African-American students, was officially chartered.

In 1885, women were admitted for the first time to examinations at England's Oxford University.

In 1913, Gideon Sundbach of Hoboken, N.J., was issued a patent for the zipper.

In 1945, troops of the U.S. Seventh Army liberated 32,000 prisoners at the Nazi regime's Dachau concentration camp near Munich, Germany.

In 1970, the South Vietnamese, with help from the United States, began a major ground operation into Cambodia to destroy Communist North Vietnamese sanctuaries.

In 1975, helicopters evacuated hundreds of American civilians and military support personnel, and thousands of South Vietnamese from Saigon -- the day before the North Vietnamese overran the city.

File Photo by Hugh Van Es/UPI

In 1985, four gunmen escaped with nearly $8 million in cash stolen from the Wells Fargo armored car company in New York.

In 1986, an arson fire destroyed more than 1 million books in the Los Angeles Central Library.

In 1991, a typhoon struck Bangladesh, killing some 135,000 people.

In 1992, rioting erupted in Los Angeles after a jury in Simi Valley, Calif., acquitted four White police officers of nearly all charges in the videotaped beating of Black motorist Rodney King. Fifty-three people died in three days of protest and violence.

In 2004, the final Oldsmobile was manufactured. The brand had been in existence for 107 years.

In 2010, U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus announced a policy change that allows women to serve on submarines.

File Photo by Adam K. Thomas/U.S. Navy

In 2011, British Prince William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and college sweetheart Kate Middleton, the new duchess of Cambridge, exchanged wedding rings and vows in a regal ceremony at Westminster Abbey before an estimated worldwide audience of 2 billion people.

In 2013, Jason Collins of the NBA became the first active player in a North American major sports league to announce he is gay.

In 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds welcomed their first child together.

File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

