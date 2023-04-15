Advertisement
Top News
April 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Boston Marathon bombing kills 3

On April 15, 2013, two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 260.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Boston police officers stand guard at the entrance to Boylston Street on April 16, 2013. On April 15, 2013, two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 260. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Boston police officers stand guard at the entrance to Boylston Street on April 16, 2013. On April 15, 2013, two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 260. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1817, the oldest, permanent U.S. public school for the deaf, Connecticut Asylum for the Education and Instruction of Deaf and Dumb Persons (now the American School for the Deaf), was founded at Hartford, Conn.

Advertisement

In 1865, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln died of an assassin's bullet fired the night before at Ford's Theatre in Washington. Vice President Andrew Johnson was sworn in as chief executive.

In 1912, the luxury liner Titanic sank in the northern Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland after striking an iceberg the previous night. Approximately 1,500 people died in the tragedy.

In 1931, Spanish Republicans formed a new government as King Alfonso sailed into exile.

In 1944, the Soviet army captured the Polish city of Tarnopol from German occupation. When Nazi Germany took the city in 1941, it murdered thousands of Jews, and in 1944, the Soviets killed some 4,500 Germans and destroyed much of the city.

In 1947, Major League Baseball's color line was officially broken with the debut of Jackie Robinson for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn on opening day. Robinson, who went on to become one of the game's great stars, walked and scored a run in the Dodgers' 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves.

Advertisement

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1955, the first franchised McDonald's was opened in Des Plaines, Ill., by Ray Kroc, who got the idea from a hamburger restaurant in San Bernardino, Calif., run by the McDonald brothers.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon asked Congress for legislation to prohibit dumping of polluted dredge waste into the lakes.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan ordered airstrikes against the Libyan regime of Moammar Gadhafi in response to the bombing of a Berlin discotheque that killed two U.S. serviceman.

In 1998, Pol Pot, the Khmer Rouge leader who presided over a reign of terror in Cambodia in the late 1970s, died at a jungle outpost near the Cambodia-Thailand border.

In 2009, Tea Party protests, largely critical of President Barack Obama and his policies, had their biggest turnout to date on April 15, tax day -- in many cities.

File Photo by Earl S. Cryer/UPI

In 2013, two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 260.

Advertisement

In 2014, after sending a distress signal, a South Korean ferry capsized off the country's southern coast, an incident that killed about 300 people.

In 2017, the bombing of a convoy of buses carrying evacuees killed at least 126 people in Aleppo, Syria, including dozens of children.

In 2019, a devastating fire collapsed the roof and spire of Notre Dame Cathedral, but fire officials said they managed to avoid the total destruction of one of Paris' most recognizable landmarks.

In 2021, a former employee at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis opened fire at the building, killing eight people and himself. It was the state's most deadly mass shooting.

File Photo by Mark Lyons/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence UPI Archives: Obama: Boston Marathon bombers will be held accountable

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 15, 2023
Top News // 27 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 15, 2023
On April 15, 2013, two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 260.
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
April 14 (UPI) -- The Montana legislature passed a bill on Friday to ban TikTok in the state, sending the legislation to Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.
Wrapping up 4-day trip to Ireland, Biden says ancestral home part of his 'soul'
World News // 18 hours ago
Wrapping up 4-day trip to Ireland, Biden says ancestral home part of his 'soul'
April 14 (UPI) -- During the final stop of his four-day tour in Ireland, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed thousands of people in the county of Mayo, saying it was part of his soul.
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
April 14 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin competed the delivery of a Freedom-class littoral combat ship to the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin, the Navy announced Friday.
Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and the Supreme Court should investigate Justice Clarence Thomas for failing to disclose gifts and property sales to billionaire donor Harlan Crow.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
April 14 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's ruling preventing access to mifepristone by mail, handing a victory to the Biden administration and abortion rights advocates.
Justice Department announces charges against leaders of Sinaloa drug cartel
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Department announces charges against leaders of Sinaloa drug cartel
April 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced wide-ranging charges against high-ranking members of the Sinaloa drug cartel, infamous for having once been lead by Joaquin Guzman, better known as "El Chapo."
Jan. 6 rioter who pinned Capitol police officer sentenced to 7.5 years
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who pinned Capitol police officer sentenced to 7.5 years
April 14 (UPI) -- A Jan. 6 Capitol rioter who pinned a D.C. police officer in a doorway, received seven-and-a-half years in prison on Friday, one of the longest prison sentences doled out so far.
Killer of Texas Black Lives Matter protester had sent racist memes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Killer of Texas Black Lives Matter protester had sent racist memes
April 14 (UPI) -- A Texas Army sergeant who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester repeatedly sent racist memes and defended the killing of protesters and Muslims, new court documents show.
Digital media company buys conservative social media app Parler
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Digital media company buys conservative social media app Parler
April 14 (UPI) -- Digital media conglomerate Starboard announced Friday it has acquired Parler and will temporarily shut down and reassess the social media app used by many conservatives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
Biden administration grants $520M to stop evictions
Biden administration grants $520M to stop evictions
Ash from Russian volcano forces flights cancellations in Alaska
Ash from Russian volcano forces flights cancellations in Alaska
Suspect in U.S. classified intelligence leak faces charges in court
Suspect in U.S. classified intelligence leak faces charges in court
Delta Air Lines posts net loss of $363 million for first quarter 2023
Delta Air Lines posts net loss of $363 million for first quarter 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement