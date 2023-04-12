Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Space Shuttle Columbia launched for 1st time

On April 12, 1981, the Columbia was launched on the first U.S. space shuttle flight.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Space Shuttle Columbia launches for the first time on April 12, 1981, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. File Photo courtesy of NASA
Space Shuttle Columbia launches for the first time on April 12, 1981, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1861, the Civil War began when Confederate troops opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

Advertisement

In 1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the longest-serving president in U.S. history, died of a cerebral hemorrhage at Warm Springs, Ga., three months into his fourth term. About 3 hours later, Vice President Harry S. Truman was sworn in as chief executive.

In 1955, U.S. health officials announced that the polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk was "safe, potent and effective."

In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in Vostok 1, became the first human to travel to outer space and the first to orbit Earth.

File Photo by Michael Levkin/UPI

In 1975, the U.S. military evacuated Americans from the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of Operation Eagle Pull. The evacuation came as the communist Khmer Rouge seized the capital city to end a five-year war.

In 1976, Knopf published Anne Rice's debut novel, Interview with a Vampire, the first of a series of several books. The book was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise in 1994.

Advertisement

In 1981, the Columbia was launched on the first U.S. space shuttle flight. The crowd of more than 3,000 VIPs oohed-and-aahed, shouting, "Go Baby Go," and staring into the bright early-morning sky long after Columbia was out of sight over the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2003, Gen. Amir al-Saadi, Saddam Hussein's top science adviser, denied Iraq had any weapons of mass destruction and surrendered to U.S. forces.

In 2007, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., whose novels such as Slaughterhouse-Five resonated with a generation, died in New York at the age of 84.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2009, U.S. Navy SEALs rescued a U.S. ship captain, Richard Phillips, held hostage by pirates off the Somalia coast, by killing three of the kidnappers four days after the standoff began. The incident inspired the 2013 Tom Hanks movie, Captain Phillips.

In 2012, North Korea, defying international warnings, fired a long-range test rocket but the launch ended in failure. U.S. officials said the rocket broke up and fell into the sea.

Advertisement

In 2014, pro-Russian gunmen seized police stations and other facilities in an escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine.

In 2022, a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station, injuring 29 people. Frank James pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges in January 2023.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Space shuttle Columbia arrives at Tinker Air Force UPI Archives: Bean: Explosion 'felt like a hit in the gut'

Latest Headlines

North Dakota governor signs bills banning transgender athletes from women's sports
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
North Dakota governor signs bills banning transgender athletes from women's sports
April 12 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed into law a pair of bills that effectively ban transgender student athletes from playing on sports teams designated for girls and women.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Top News // 54 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 12, 2023
On April 12, 1981, the Columbia was launched on the first U.S. space shuttle flight.
Biden arrives in Belfast to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday peace agreement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden arrives in Belfast to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday peace agreement
April 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden landed in Belfast late Tuesday night, ahead of his four-day visit to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement, which ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.
Toronto police arrest 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
World News // 2 hours ago
Toronto police arrest 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
April 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Toronto said dozens of people have been arrested and more than 170 guns were seized in Canada and the United States during a yearlong crackdown on the trafficking of weapons over the U.S.-Canada border.
U.S. designates Hurras al-Din leader as global terrorist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. designates Hurras al-Din leader as global terrorist
April 11 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has designated the leader of an al-Qaida-affiliated jihadist group in Syria as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
April 11 (UPI) -- Whole Foods Market has closed its new flagship store in San Francisco over concerns about worker safety and "high theft."
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event
April 11 (UPI) -- In what is being called one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over Myanmar, at least 53 people died Tuesday in airstrikes on an organized domestic event in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Saga
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
April 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration floated new plans to save the shrinking Colorado River, which could involve cutting water allotments by a quarter to drought-stricken states, including California, Arizona and Nevada.
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
April 11 (UPI) -- A large fire at a plastic recycling plant in Indiana, which produced heavy black smoke that could be seen for miles, has forced thousands of Richmond area residents to evacuate or shelter in place.
California, New York start stockpiling abortion drug after judge's ruling
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California, New York start stockpiling abortion drug after judge's ruling
April 11 (UPI) -- California and New York both moved to stockpile the abortion drug mifepristone on Tuesday after a federal judge in Texas ruled to reverse its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement