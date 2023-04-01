Advertisement
April 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Earthquake in Aleutian Islands triggers deadly tsunami in Hawaii

On April 1, 1946, an earthquake near Alaska's Aleutian Islands created a tsunami that raced south across the Pacific Ocean, slamming into the Hawaiian Islands.

By UPI Staff
People run away from an approaching tsunami in Hilo, Hawaii, on April 1, 1946. The tsunami was sparked by an earthquake in the Aleutian Islands about 4 hours earlier. File Photo courtesy of the Pacific Tsunami Museum/Wikimedia
April 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1826, Samuel Morey was granted a patent on the internal combustion engine.

In 1891, the Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago, Ill., by William Wrigley, Jr., originally selling goods such as soap and baking powder. A year later Wrigley would start packaging packets of gum with each tin of baking powder. The rest is history.

In 1918, toward the end of World War I, the British founded the Royal Air Force. Two months later it began bombing industrial targets in Germany from bases in France.

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sent to prison for five years after failing to take over Germany by force in the unsuccessful "Beer Hall Putsch."

In 1945, U.S. forces swarmed ashore on the Japanese island of Okinawa to begin what would be one of the longest battles of World War II.

In 1946, a massive earthquake near Alaska's Aleutian Islands created a tsunami that raced south across the Pacific Ocean, slamming into the Hawaiian Islands causing widespread destruction. The two events resulted in more than 165 casualties across three states.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed legislation calling for mandatory health warnings on tobacco product packaging and banning cigarette ads on TV and radio, effective January 1, 1971.

In 1976, Apple Inc. was founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

In 1979, the overthrow of the shah becomes official as Iran votes to become an Islamic republic.

In 1984, Marvin Gaye, whose rhythm and blues hits over nearly 25 years included "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" and "Sexual Healing," was shot and killed by his preacher father.

In 1992, U.S. President George H.W. Bush announced a $24 billion aid package for the former Soviet republics.

In 1996, an outbreak of "mad cow" disease forced Britain to plan the mass slaughter of cows.

In 1999, Canada created a new territory, Nunavut, as a means of providing autonomy for the Inuit people.

In 2003, U.S. Marines rescued Pfc. Jessica Lynch, 19, who had been held prisoner in Iraq since an ambush on March 23.

In 2009, Sweden became the fifth European nation to legalize same-sex marriages, joining Norway, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

In 2012, Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel peace laureate and voice of the political opposition in Myanmar, won a seat in Parliament less than two years after being freed from nearly two decades of house arrest.

In 2019, Japan announced the name of its new imperial era would be "Reiwa," when Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor, which would happen one month later.

In 2021, a Hong Kong judge convicted seven pro-democracy protest leaders on charges of organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly during mass protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019.

Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Injuries, widespread damage reported as 'catastrophic' tornado sweeps Arkansas
March 31 (UPI) -- A large tornado hit Little Rock, Ark., on Friday, causing injuries, widespread damage, and forcing meteorologists from the National Weather Service to evacuate.
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April
March 31 (UPI) -- A Delaware Superior Court Judge denied attempts by Fox News to dismiss a billion-dollar lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, meaning that the case will go to trial in April.
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas ruling striking down ACA mandate is appealed
March 31 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration on Friday said that it would appeal a ruling by a Texas federal judge that struck down a mandate of the Affordable Care Act requiring private health insurance plans to cover preventive care.
Andrew Tate to await possible sex-trafficking charges under house arrest
World News // 9 hours ago
Andrew Tate to await possible sex-trafficking charges under house arrest
March 31 (UPI) -- Self-styled self-help guru and social media influencer Andrew Tate will be released from prison in Romania, where he was being held on suspicion of sex trafficking, and held under house arrest.
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Assistant director for 'Rust' pleads guilty to gun charge
March 31 (UPI) -- The "Rust" assistant director who handled the gun that killed a cinematographer, pleaded no contest on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden marked Friday's Transgender Day of Visibility by calling attacks against the transgender community "un-American."
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited
March 31 (UPI) -- An American neo-Nazi who was at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 was arrested in Romania Friday and will be extradited to the United States.
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee diagnosed with treatable cancer
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee diagnosed with treatable cancer
March 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., who represents Flint, has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer," he said in a statement Friday.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rejects GOP claims of bias in Donald Trump indictment
March 31 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg rejected assertions by Republicans that his indictment of former President Donald Trump was political, in a letter to lawmakers on Friday.
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
World News // 12 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
March 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined heads of state in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to commemorate approximately one year from the massacre during which Russian paratrooper units killed hundreds of civilians.
