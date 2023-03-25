Advertisement
Top News
March 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire kills 146

On March 25, 1911, a fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in New York City killed 146 people, mostly female immigrant workers. The tragedy led to the eventual enactment of many state and national workplace safety laws.

By UPI Staff
1/4
A police officer surveys the damage after the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire on March 25, 1911, in New York, New York. File Photo by a Brown Brothers/Cornell University
A police officer surveys the damage after the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire on March 25, 1911, in New York, New York. File Photo by a Brown Brothers/Cornell University | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1807, the English Parliament abolished the slave trade.

Advertisement

In 1911, a fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in New York City killed 146 people, mostly female immigrant workers. The tragedy led to the eventual enactment of many state and national workplace safety laws.

In 1947, a mine explosion in Centralia, Ill., killed 111 men, most of them asphyxiated by gas.

In 1954, the Radio Corporation of America began commercial production of color television sets.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 1957, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands and West Germany signed a treaty in Rome establishing the European Economic Community, also known as the common market.

In 1965, white civil rights worker Viola Liuzzo of Detroit, 39, was killed on a road near Selma, Ala. Three Ku Klux Klansmen were convicted of violating Liuzzo's civil rights, but not for murder.

In 1975, King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was shot to death at his palace in Riyadh by a "mentally deranged" nephew who was later executed.

Advertisement

In 1990, an arson fire swept an overcrowded social club, the Happy Land, in the Bronx borough of New York City, killing 87 people. Cuban refugee Julio Gonzalez, the arsonist -- whose former girlfriend worked at the club and survived the fire -- was convicted on multiple counts of arson and murder. He died in prison in September 2016.

In 1994, U.S. forces completed a withdrawal from Mogadishu, Somalia, except for a small number of soldiers left behind to provide support for U.N. peacekeepers.

In 2006, an estimated 500,000 people protested in Los Angeles against U.S. House-approved bill that would make it a felony to be in the United States illegally. The legislation, which also led to protests in other cities during this period, did not pass in the Senate.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2010, an explosion sank a South Korean warship on patrol in the Yellow Sea, killing 46 sailors. North Korea denied accusations it had torpedoed the ship.

In 2022, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died of a drug overdose in Bogatá, Colombia, shortly before the band were scheduled to perform. He was 50 years old.

Advertisement

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Witness watches helplessly as fire victims leap to their death UPI Archives: Names of victims in the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. fire

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 25, 2023
Top News // 38 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 25, 2023
On March 25, 1911, a fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in New York City killed 146 people, mostly female immigrant workers.
Two migrants found dead in Texas train car as 10 others injured
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two migrants found dead in Texas train car as 10 others injured
March 24 (UPI) -- Two migrants were found dead and ten more were found in need of medical attention on Friday in Texas.
Hero of 'Hotel Rwanda' to be released after controversial terrorism sentence commuted
World News // 10 hours ago
Hero of 'Hotel Rwanda' to be released after controversial terrorism sentence commuted
March 24 (UPI) -- The man whose story of saving Tutsi civilians during the Rwandan genocide was portrayed in the film Hotel Rwanda is set to be released after having a 25-year sentence on terrorism charges commuted.
U.S. sanctions Belarus entities over nation's authoritarian crackdown
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Belarus entities over nation's authoritarian crackdown
March 24 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on two Belarusian entities, seven elections officials and President Alexander Lukashenko's aircraft.
Park near Georgia's controversial 'Cop City' closed after police say they found threatening items
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Park near Georgia's controversial 'Cop City' closed after police say they found threatening items
March 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said Friday that they are closing a park near the site of a planned police training center after finding dangerous items throughout the park.
In address to Canadian parliament, Biden touts cooperation on climate change, Ukraine
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In address to Canadian parliament, Biden touts cooperation on climate change, Ukraine
March 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke to Canada's parliament Friday afternoon, touting the United States' partnership with its northern neighbor and pledging to continue to work together on climate change and the war in Ukraine.
Michigan repeals right-to-work law in rare legislative victory for labor unions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Michigan repeals right-to-work law in rare legislative victory for labor unions
March 24 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repealed the state's right-to-work law on Friday, handing a major victory to labor unions.
Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case
March 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has warned of potential "death and destruction" if he is indicted by a New York grand jury investigating alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetos GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetos GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill
March 24 (UPI) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has veto sweeping anti-trans legislation that passed the Kentucky State Legislature. Kentucky Senate Bill 150 would ban gender-affirming care for patients under 18.
House Republicans pass parental rights education bill that reflects culture war topics
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House Republicans pass parental rights education bill that reflects culture war topics
March 24 (UPI) -- House Republicans in a near party-line vote passed a Parents Bill of Rights education bill that would require local school districts to publicly their curricula and a mandate that parents meet their teachers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case
Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria in response to deadly drone attack
Five dead in Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka
Five dead in Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement