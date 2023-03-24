Trending
March 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Students protest gun violence in March for Our Lives

On March 24, 2018, student activists pushed for an end to gun violence in the March for Our Lives protests across the country.

By UPI Staff
Supporters of the March for Our Lives protests hold signs in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Supporters of the March for Our Lives protests hold signs in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- In 1603, Queen Elizabeth I of England died after 44 years of rule. She was succeeded by King James VI of Scotland, uniting England and Scotland under a single British monarch.

In 1934, the United States granted independence to the Philippine Islands, effective July 4, 1946.

In 1975, the beaver became the official symbol of Canada.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1989, the Exxon Valdez hit a reef in the Gulf of Alaska, spilling 11 million gallons of crude oil in the largest oil tanker spill in U.S. history.

In 1998, four girls and a teacher at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Ark., were killed by bullets fired from a nearby wooded area. The shooters were two boys, ages 11 and 13, who were convicted as juveniles and served prison time.

In 1999, NATO airstrikes hit military targets across the Yugoslav union of Serbia-Montenegro after ethnic cleansing launched by Serbian forces against Kosovar Albanians.

In 2004, the European Commission fined software giant Microsoft $613 million for EU antitrust violations.

In 2012, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, 71, underwent heart transplant surgery at a hospital in Falls Church, Va.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2014, a court in Minya, Egypt, sentenced 529 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death on charges including murder and attempted murder. Most of the suspects were tried in absentia.

In 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died.

In 2018, student activists pushed for an end to gun violence in the March for Our Lives protests across the country less than two months after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead.

In 2020, Japanese and International Olympic Committee officials agreed to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games were rescheduled to take place in the summer of 2021.

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
