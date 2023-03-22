Trending
March 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Pfc. Jessica Lynch, 6 other soldiers captured in Iraq ambush

On March 22, 2003, 11 U.S. soldiers were killed and seven, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, were captured in an ambush on a maintenance convoy in Iraq.

By UPI Staff
Pfc. Jessica Lynch is put into an ambulance April 3, 2003, at Ramstein Air Base Germany on April 3, 2003. On March 22, 2003, 11 U.S. soldiers were killed and seven, including Lynch, were captured in an ambush on a maintenance convoy in Iraq. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force
Pfc. Jessica Lynch is put into an ambulance April 3, 2003, at Ramstein Air Base Germany on April 3, 2003. On March 22, 2003, 11 U.S. soldiers were killed and seven, including Lynch, were captured in an ambush on a maintenance convoy in Iraq. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1765, the Stamp Act was passed by Britain's Parliament, introducing a tax on printed materials in the American colonies. Colonists believed this to be a violation of their rights and was a major grievance listed in the Declaration of Independence.

In 1794, President George Washington signed legislation forbidding slave trading with foreign nations.

In 1894, hockey teams played the first championship series to win Lord Stanley's Cup in Montreal, Canada.

In 1941, the Grand Coulee Dam on the Columbia River began producing electrical power for the Pacific Northwest.

In 1945, representatives from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Transjordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Yemen met in Cairo to establish the Arab League.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson recalled Army Gen. William Westmoreland as commander of U.S. troops in Vietnam and made him Army chief of staff. Gen. Creighton Abrams took over in Saigon.

UPI File Photo

In 1972, the U.S. Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment and sent it to the states for ratification, which failed. The would-be 27th Amendment would have prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex.

In 1989, Pete Rozelle resigned as commissioner of the National Football League after holding the job 30 years.

In 1992, a USAir plane skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a snowstorm and landed in Flushing Bay. Twenty-seven people died.

In 2003, a U.S. Army maintenance convoy in Iraq made a wrong turn and was ambushed. Eleven soldiers were killed and seven, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, were captured. Lynch later said she was erroneously praised for heroism: "I'm not a hero. I'm just a survivor."

In 2004, the founder and spiritual leader of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Ahmed Yassin, was killed in an Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip.

In 2011, an Israeli court sentenced former President Moshe Katsav to seven years in prison for rape and sexual harassment.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 2012, a group of military officers seized control of the Mali government and ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure, even though he had planned to step down the following month.

In 2014, a mudslide in Oso, Wash., left 43 people dead after a portion of a hill collapsed in the wake of weeks of rain.

In 2016, three coordinated bombings in Belgium -- two at Brussels Airport and one at Maalbeek metro station -- killed 35 people, including three attackers. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

In 2017, an attacker drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before abandoning the car, fatally stabbing an unarmed police officer and being shot and killed by another officer. Six people, including the attacker, died.

In 2021, a shooting at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store killed 10 people, including police officer Eric Talley.

File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

UPI Archives: Jessica Lynch: 'The Army used me' UPI Archives: 'Saving Jessica Lynch' tells of rescue

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 22, 2023
On March 22, 2003, 11 U.S. soldiers were killed and seven, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, were captured in an ambush on a maintenance convoy in Iraq.
