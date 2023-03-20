Advertisement
Top News
March 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. begins invasion of Iraq

On March 20, 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq.

By UPI Staff
1/6
An Aviation Boatswain's Mate directs an F/A-18 Hornet into position to be launched from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on March 20, 2003. On March 20, 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq. File Photo by Michael W. Pendergrass/U.S. Navy
An Aviation Boatswain's Mate directs an F/A-18 Hornet into position to be launched from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on March 20, 2003. On March 20, 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq. File Photo by Michael W. Pendergrass/U.S. Navy | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery novel Uncle Tom's Cabin was published.

Advertisement

In 1854, in what is considered the founding meeting of the Republican Party, former members of the Whig Party met in Ripon, Wis., to establish a new party to oppose the spread of slavery into the western territories.

In 1963, a volcano on the East Indies island of Bali began erupting. The death toll exceeded 1,500.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered the Alabama National Guard to provide security at a planned civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery the next day. Earlier marches turned violent and deadly, but the third march was considered more of a success both in terms of safety and in spreading the message of the right to vote for black Americans.

In 1976, San Francisco newspaper heiress and kidnapping victim Patty Hearst was convicted of bank robbery. Hearst served 22 months in prison and eventually was granted a full pardon.

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Advertisement

In 1987, the U.S. government approved the sale of AZT, a treatment, but not a cure, for AIDS.

In 1995, 12 people were killed, and more than 5,000 made ill in a nerve-gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

In 1996, the world learned of "mad cow" disease from a British government report questioning the safety of beef in Britain.

In 1997, the Liggett Group, fifth-largest U.S. tobacco company, agreed to admit that smoking was addictive and caused health problems and that the tobacco industry had sought for years to sell its products to children as young as 14.

In 2001, five days after explosions destroyed one of its support beams and killed 11 people, the largest oil rig in the world collapsed and sank off the coast of Brazil.

In 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq. The Iraq War officially ended

In 2004, after narrowly escaping assassination the day before, Chen Shui-bian was re-elected president of Taiwan with about 50 percent of the vote.

File Photo by Sinartus Sosrodjojo/UPI
Advertisement

In 2007, former Iraqi Vice President Taha Yassin Ramadan was hanged in Baghdad for his part in the 1982 deaths of 148 Shiites.

In 2010, the first eruption of a volcano in southern Iceland since the 1820s forced the evacuation of 450 people, but there were no reports of injuries or major property damage.

In 2016, President Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba since 1928 after normalizing relations between the two countries.

In 2019, the Walt Disney Co. officially completed its $71.3 billion purchase of a large chunk of 21st Century Fox.

In 2022, Russian forces bombed an art school in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of people were taking shelter from the war.

File Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Read More

UPI Archives: Obama praises troops at Iraq war end UPI Archives: Powell: Iraq hiding WMD, documents, drives

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, March 20, 2023
Top News // 3 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, March 20, 2023
On March 20, 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq.
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness after missile drill
World News // 40 minutes ago
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness after missile drill
SEOUL, March 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a weapons drill and called on the military to get "perfectly prepared" to conduct a nuclear attack, state media reported Monday.
Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Miami Beach issues curfew following spring break violence
March 20 (UPI) -- Miami Beach was under curfew Sunday night as officials attempted to calm the Florida city following two fatal shootings that erupted over the weekend amid spring break revelry.
Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Skier dies in Colorado avalanche
March 19 (UPI) -- An avalanche that occurred just outside of a Colorado ski resort killed one skier Sunday, authorities said, marking the second person to die from an avalanche in the state in a matter of days.
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal Reserve partners with other major central banks to ensure access to U.S. dollar
March 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Sunday that it has reached an agreement with several other central banks around the world to make the U.S. dollar more available.
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will "not tolerate" intimidation in response to former President Donald Trump calling for protests over his claims of an incoming arrest.
FBI issues $20,000 reward to find great grandmother kidnapped in Mexico
World News // 9 hours ago
FBI issues $20,000 reward to find great grandmother kidnapped in Mexico
March 19 (UPI) -- A great grandmother who splits her time between her home in Los Angeles and a home in Mexico has been kidnapped and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to track her down.
Swiss National Bank announces takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse
World News // 10 hours ago
Swiss National Bank announces takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse
March 19 (UPI) -- Swiss National Bank has agreed to takeover its troubled rival, Credit Suisse, in a $3.2 billion emergency deal brokered by regulators in Switzerland to help prevent further instability in the global banking industry.
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
March 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the former president's handling of classified documents.
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arts sector contributed over $1T to U.S. economy in 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- The arts and culture sectors contributed more than $1 trillion to the United States' gross domestic product in 2021, as the arts grew quicker than the wider economy, officials said in a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
Elon Musk announces change in Twitter policy for responding to journalists
On This Day: Bob Dylan's debut album released
On This Day: Bob Dylan's debut album released
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Supreme Court to hear Jack Daniels' trademark arguments with dog toy company
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Copyright lawsuit over artist who used Ruth Bader Ginsburg photo dismissed
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Federal judge grants request for Trump's lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement