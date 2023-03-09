Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Notorious B.I.G. killed in drive-by shooting

On March 9, 1997, rapper Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24.

By UPI Staff
1/7
The lead flower car for the funeral procession of rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher Wallace, leaves Campbells Funeral Home in Manhattan, on March 18, 1997, after services. Wallace died March 9, 1997, in a drive-by shooting. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
The lead flower car for the funeral procession of rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher Wallace, leaves Campbells Funeral Home in Manhattan, on March 18, 1997, after services. Wallace died March 9, 1997, in a drive-by shooting. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, with one dissent, that the African slaves who seized control of the Amistad slave ship had been illegally forced into slavery and thus were free under U.S. law.

Advertisement

In 1862, a battle between ironclad ships -- the Union's Monitor and the Confederate's Merrimac (renamed the Virginia) -- ended indecisively off Hampton Roads, Va.

In 1864, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant was appointed commander in chief of Union forces in the U.S. Civil War.

In 1916, several hundred Mexican guerrillas under the command of Francisco "Pancho" Villa crossed the U.S.-Mexican border and attacked the small border town of Columbus, N.M., killing 17 Americans.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt presented the first of his New Deal policies, the Emergency Banking Act, to Congress, which promptly passed the legislation.

In 1945, more than 300 American B-29 bombers attacked Tokyo with incendiary bombs, killing about 100,000 people and destroying an estimated 250,000 buildings over 16 square miles.

Advertisement

In 1959, Barbie, which became a perennially popular doll, made its debut in stores. Celebrate Barbie at 25, 30, and 50.

In 1945, more than 300 American B-29 bombers attacked Tokyo with incendiary bombs, killing about 100,000 people and destroying an estimated 250,000 buildings over 16 square miles. The public wasn't notified until more than a month later.

In 1981, dozens of workers at the Japan Atomic Power Company nuclear plant in Tsuruga were exposed to radiation after a sludge tank overflowed. Sixteen tons of the radioactive waste spilled into Wakasa Bay. Officials didn't tell the public until more than a month later.

In 1992, a federal judge in New York announced a final $1.3 billion agreement to settle civil suits growing out of the 1989 collapse of Drexel Burham Lambert, once the most powerful firm on Wall Street.

In 1997, rapper Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24.

In 2004, John Allen Muhammad was sentenced to death for his part in one of 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002. Muhammad was executed in 2009.

Advertisement

In 2005, Dan Rather stepped down as anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News. His departure followed acknowledgment of major flaws in a broadcast about U.S. President George W. Bush's National Guard service.

File Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI

In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama lifted the U.S. limit on federal funding for embryonic stem-cell research, calling it an important advancement in the cause of science in the United States.

In 2011, after 39 flights over 27 years of service, the space shuttle Discovery made its final landing at Kennedy Space Center.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide after Kyiv officials said Kremlin bombed a children's hospital and a maternity ward in Mariupol, leaving children and women under the debris.

File Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Read More

UPI Archives: Rapper to take last ride in Brooklyn UPI Archives: LAPD gives Biggie Smalls' death a new look

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 9, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 9, 2023
On March 9, 1997, rapper Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24.
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
March 9 (UPI) -- A long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee alleged to have been an al-Qaida bomb maker has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, Pentagon officials said.
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
SEOUL, March 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has no intention of abandoning his nuclear weapons and is aiming to achieve "strategic dominance over South Korean and U.S. forces in the region," according to a U.S. intelligence report.
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
March 9 (UPI) -- The United States government has been authorized to seize a Boeing 737 jet owned by Rosneft Oil Company on accusations that it has violated punitive measures imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
March 8 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned eight Iranians and three entities on Wednesday, International Women's Day, as it seeks to punish those accused of committing human rights violations against women and girls.
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
March 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Virginia will not charge the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in January.
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
March 8 (UPI) -- One of the few major banks to support the cryptocurrency industry is winding down operations to begin the process of voluntary liquidation.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
March 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene seeks to again visit defendants who are being held in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and she hopes to bring fellow lawmakers with her.
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
March 8 (UPI) -- The American intelligence community assesses that Russia tried to influence the 2022 elections, and will continue attacks, according to the Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement