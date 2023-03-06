Advertisement
Top News
March 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Opera 'La Traviata' opens for first time

On March 6, 1853, "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi premiered in Venice, Italy.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Performers sing and dance in the final dress rehearsal of "La Traviata" at the base of Masada, near the Dead Sea, on June 11, 2014. On March 6, 1853, the opera by Giuseppe Verdi premiered in Venice, Italy. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Performers sing and dance in the final dress rehearsal of "La Traviata" at the base of Masada, near the Dead Sea, on June 11, 2014. On March 6, 1853, the opera by Giuseppe Verdi premiered in Venice, Italy. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1836, Mexican forces captured the Alamo in San Antonio, killing the last of 187 defenders who had held out in the fortified Texas mission for 13 days. Frontiersman Davy Crockett was among those killed on the final day.

Advertisement

In 1853, "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi premiered in Venice, Italy.

In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark ruling that slave Dred Scott couldn't sue for his freedom in a federal court, even though his white owner had died in a "free" state.

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt declared a national banking holiday in an effort to shore up the banking system.

In 1944, during World War II, U.S. bombers flying from Britain began the first daytime attacks on Berlin.

In 1953, Georgi Malenkov was named premier of the Soviet Union one day after the death of Joseph Stalin.

In 1957, Ghana became an independent country after declaring independence from Britain. The country was led by Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah.

In 1965, Alabama Gov. George Wallace declared "There will be no march between Selma and Montgomery," and that he had ordered the highway patrol to "use whatever measures are necessary to prevent a march."

Advertisement

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

In 1966, U.S. forces undertook the biggest air raid campaign on North Vietnam since bombing of the north resumed in 1965.

In 1967, Svetlana Alliluyeva, Joseph Stalin's daughter, defected to the United States. She would return to the Soviet Union 17 years later stating, "In America, I ended up living the life of a suburban housewife, which is not at all what I wanted."

In 1982, an Egyptian court sentenced five Muslim fundamentalists to death for the assassination of President Anwar Sadat. Seventeen others drew prison terms.

In 1987, a British ferry leaving Zeebrugge, Belgium, struck a sea wall and capsized, killing 188 people in the North Sea.

In 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush, addressing a joint session of Congress, declared the Persian Gulf War over.

In 2014, the Crimean Parliament in Ukraine's mostly pro-Russian Crimea region passed a resolution to join Russia.

File Photo by Ivan Vakolenko/UPI
Advertisement

In 2015, Islamic State militants devastated the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud in northern Iraq, using bulldozers to raze the site.

In 2020, Congress passed a COVID-19 relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan, giving Americans a $1,400 stimulus check. President Joe Biden described it as a "giant step forward.

File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: La Traviata's new lease on life UPI Archives: Zeffirelli's 'Traviata' is New York's most glamorous show

Latest Headlines

Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
March 6 (UPI) -- Judy Heumann, a lifelong disability rights activist who worked under two Democratic presidential administrations, has died at the age of 75.
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
World News // 2 hours ago
Fire in Bangladesh refugee camp leaves thousands of Rohingyas without shelter
March 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of Rohingya refugees were left without shelter on Sunday after a fire tore through their refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
March 5 (UPI) -- A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine.
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
March 5 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed on approach to a Long Island airport Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others, officials said.
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden evoked the words of late Georgia representative John Lewis in a call to "redeem the soul of America" by protecting voting rights at the edge of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Sunday.
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
World News // 10 hours ago
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
March 5 (UPI) -- The maker of Toblerone chocolate bars said Sunday that the company will remove images of the famous Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging.
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
March 5 (UPI) -- Russian reserve fighters have been deployed to a Ukrainian stronghold armed with firearms and shovels, the U.K. Ministry of Defence says.
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
March 5 (UPI) -- A California couple is suing a Hawaiian snorkeling company after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean on an excursion during their honeymoon.
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
March 5 (UPI) -- Don't Delete Art, a group founded in 2020 to document art censorship on social media, has blasted tech giants as "cultural gatekeepers" in a new manifesto that particularly takes aim at the moderation of nudity in art.
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement