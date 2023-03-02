Trending
March 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: CDs released for first time in United States

On March 2, 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape.

By UPI Staff
Terry Thomas, a music specialist at Streetside Records in University City, Mo.,shows off the first copies of the new American Idol compact disc on September 30, 2002. On March 2, 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape and launching the digital audio revolution. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Terry Thomas, a music specialist at Streetside Records in University City, Mo.,shows off the first copies of the new American Idol compact disc on September 30, 2002. On March 2, 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape and launching the digital audio revolution. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1836, Texas proclaimed independence from Mexico.

In 1925, the first system of interstate highway numbering was introduced in the United States.

In 1949, a U.S. Air Force plane piloted by Capt. James Gallagher completed the first non-stop around-the-world flight in just over 94 hours.

In 1962, Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks.

In 1974, the cost of a U.S. first class postage stamp was increased to 10 cents, up from 8 cents.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape and launching the digital audio revolution.

In 2007, U.S. Army Secretary Francis J. Harvey announced his resignation amid charges of poor conditions for patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

In 2008, outgoing Russian President Vladimir Putin's choice as his successor, Dmitry Medvedev, was elected president in a landslide. Putin remained in power as prime minister.

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that an anti-gay Kansas church had a constitutional right to stage a peaceful protest at the funeral of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq.

In 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would not participate in any federal investigation into allegations the Russian government interceded in the 2016 presidential election, sparking the ire of President Donald Trump.

In 2022, the White House unveiled a new COVID-19 preparedness and management plan that detailed steps to prevent infection, keep serious illness and death down, and be ready for potential new variants.

File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 2, 2023
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 2, 2023
On March 2, 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape.
U.S. hits North Korea with new sanctions targeting missile program
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hits North Korea with new sanctions targeting missile program
SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- The United States slapped new sanctions on three entities and two individuals for "illicitly generating revenue" that the North Korean regime uses to develop its weapons programs, the Treasury announced.
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
March 1 (UPI) -- A police officer in Chicago responding to a domestic-related incident on Wednesday was shot and killed in a gunfight with an 18-year-old, authorities said.
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
March 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York are working to identify an unknown substance found at an apartment complex in Syracuse that is linked to the deaths of two people and sickness reported in several others.
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
March 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man was arrested after an explosive device was found in his luggage at Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport.
GAO: 10 federal agencies identified potential threats before Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GAO: 10 federal agencies identified potential threats before Jan. 6 attack
March 1 (UPI) -- Ten federal agencies identified potential threats of violence prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but their ability to protect the building was impeded as some failed to properly review the threats.
GOP senators grill Merrick Garland in first testimony before new Congress
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
GOP senators grill Merrick Garland in first testimony before new Congress
March 1 (UPI) -- Republican Senators on Wednesday grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Department of Justice's handling of attacks and arrests on anti-choice protesters, the fentanyl crisis and classified documents.
California prison board again denies parole to RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California prison board again denies parole to RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
March 1 (UPI) -- The California parole board has denied Robert F. Kennedy's convicted killer the opportunity for parole for the next three years.
New York City to pay almost $7 million to protesters arrested during 2020 George Floyd protests
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York City to pay almost $7 million to protesters arrested during 2020 George Floyd protests
March 1 (UPI) -- The city of New York will pay millions of dollars to protesters who were arrested and detained during a George Floyd demonstration in the Bronx in June 2020.
State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
World News // 11 hours ago
State Department's Antony Blinken says Russia still not serious about peace talks
March 1 (UPI) -- During a visit to Uzbekistan on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration saw "zero evidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared for serious peace talks.
