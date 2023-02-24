1/6

Local residents stand on a destroyed Russian tank in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 2, 2022. On February 24, 2022, after weeks of warnings from the West and Kiev, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine under orders from President Vladimir Putin. File Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1803, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, established the principle of judicial review, which gave federal courts the ability to strike down laws and actions they deem unconstitutional. Advertisement

In 1868, Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Abraham Lincoln, was impeached by the U.S. House. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was acquitted by a single vote three weeks later, ending a three-week trial in the Senate.

In 1916, under the eyes of the Kaiser, the German Crown Prince Wilhelm and his army smashed their way toward the fortress of Verdun, in France.

In 1933, Japan shocked the world, withdrawing from the League of Nations.

In 1945, U.S. troops took the Philippines capital of Manila from the Japanese.

In 1946, Juan Peron was elected president of Argentina.

In 1968, South Vietnam recapture the city of Hue, as the Tet Offensive comes to an end after 25 days of brutal combat.

UPI File Photo

In 1981, Britain's Prince Charles announced his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

In 1988, the U.S. Supreme Court defended the right to satirize public figures when it voted 8-0 to overturn a $200,000 settlement awarded the Rev. Jerry Falwell over a parody of him in Hustler magazine.

In 1989, nine people were killed when a 10-by-40-foot section of a United Airlines 747 ripped away from the jetliner's outer skin on a flight from Hawaii to New Zealand.

In 1991, after weeks of airstrikes, U.S.-led coalition forces began a ground campaign into Kuwait and southern Iraq as part of the Gulf War.

In 1992, General Motors announced a record $4.5 billion loss in 1991 and said it would close 21 plants and idle 74,000 workers over four years.

In 1995, diver Greg Louganis, who won four gold medals in the Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988, revealed he had AIDS during an interview on ABC's 20/20. News of his revelation hit the news days earlier.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2004, an earthquake struck Morocco, killing about 600 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2009, Taliban insurgents in Pakistan's militarily strategic Swat Valley agreed to a cease-fire, leaving them in charge of the area near the Afghan border.

In 2020, a New York City jury found former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault in a case that launched the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020.

In 2022, after weeks of warnings from the West and Kiev, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine under orders from President Vladimir Putin, who described it as the start of a "special military operation." Nearly a year later, about 7,200 civilians were dead as a result of the war.