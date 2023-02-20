Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Station nightclub fire in R.I. kills 100

On Feb. 20, 2003, fire broke out during a rock concert at a West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people.

By UPI Staff
1/4
A memorial for the victims of the Station nightclub fire stands at the location of the concert venue. On February 20, 2003, a fire broke out during a rock concert at the West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people. File Photo by Joe Webster/Wikimedia
A memorial for the victims of the Station nightclub fire stands at the location of the concert venue. On February 20, 2003, a fire broke out during a rock concert at the West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people. File Photo by Joe Webster/Wikimedia

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1816, The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini opened in Rome.

Advertisement

In 1872, the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City.

In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as Britain's foreign secretary to protest the "appeasement" policy of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain toward Nazi Germany.

In 1939, tens of thousands of Nazi supporters gathered for a rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden to celebrate the rise of Adolf Hitler.

In 1947, British Prime Minister Clement R. Attlee told the House of Commons that it was the government's "definite intention to take necessary steps to effect the transfer of power to responsible Indian hands by a date not later than June 1948."

In 1947, a portion of the Iraq Petroleum Co.'s pipeline, which carries oil from the rich fields in the Euphrates Valley to the Mediterranean at Jaffa, was blown up at two places in North Palestine in a new outburst of underground violence.

In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth. He landed safely after three orbits in a Mercury spacecraft. The previous year, Russian Yuri Gagarin was the first person to orbit Earth.

Advertisement

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1991, U.S. troops penetrated Iraq, capturing up to 500 Iraqi soldiers.

In 1998, Tara Lipinski, 15, of the United States became the youngest winner of a ladies Olympic gold medal in figure skating.

In 2003, fire broke out during a rock concert at a West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people.

In 2008, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship knocked down a dying satellite 130 miles over the Pacific Ocean. Officials said the satellite contained 1,000 pounds of frozen toxic fuel.

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

In 2010, a minaret and part of the roof fell into a historic 18th-century mosque during services, killing at least 38 people and injuring 71 more in the ancient city of Meknes, Morocco.

In 2020, a federal judge sentenced Republican strategist and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone to 40 months in prison for his conviction on seven criminal counts stemming from the Justice Department's Russia investigation. Then-President Donald Trump granted Stone a full pardon in December 2020.

Advertisement

In 2022, after 19 days of competition, the Beijing Winter Olympic Games came to a close.

File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Report says RI fire victims had no chance UPI Archives: No contest pleas end Station fire trial

Latest Headlines

Former Guantanamo prisoners continue push to keep all their art
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Former Guantanamo prisoners continue push to keep all their art
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A former Guantanamo prisoner who once made art by scratching pictures into Styrofoam cups with a plastic spoon has been pushing the U.S. Defense Department to allow the release of all artworks made by former inmates.
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Police search for 3 men after shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee are searching for at least three people in connection to a shooting that erupted early Sunday in Memphis that left one person dead and 10 others injured.
UPI Almanac for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
On Feb. 20, 2003, fire broke out during a rock concert at a West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people.
MSU to resume classes Monday as students, faculty grieve following shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
MSU to resume classes Monday as students, faculty grieve following shooting
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Michigan State University is set to resume classes Monday as its student body, faculty and staff continue to grieve for the three students killed by a gunman who opened fire on campus early last week.
36 killed as heavy rains batter Brazil's Sao Palo state
World News // 4 hours ago
36 killed as heavy rains batter Brazil's Sao Palo state
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-induced floods and landslides in Brazil's southern coastal state of Sao Paulo have killed at least 36 people, officials said late Sunday, with expectations that the death toll could climb.
North Korea launches two missiles, warns region will become its 'firing range'
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea launches two missiles, warns region will become its 'firing range'
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday morning, defense officials in Seoul said, as Kim Jong Un's influential sister warned of turning the Pacific into a "firing range."
Meta testing paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Meta testing paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid verification service is being tested for Facebook and Instagram.
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Office of Cultural Heritage confirmed the authenticity of a painting of George Washington gifted to the State Department, proving it was painted by Charles Wilson Peale.
Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russian troops may be using decoy surveillance balloons as a war tactic in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry warned Sunday.
Winnipeg police investigating machete and bear spray attacks
World News // 11 hours ago
Winnipeg police investigating machete and bear spray attacks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects in a string of attacks involving bear spray and a machete that they believe may be connected.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement