Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Steve Fossett declared dead months after vanishing

On Feb. 15, 2008, Steve Fossett was declared legally dead five months after he vanished while flying in Nevada.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Adventurer Steve Fossett waits to receive an honorary doctor of science at commencement ceremonies at Washington University in St. Louis on May 19, 2006. On February 15, 2008, Fossett was declared legally dead five months after he vanished while flying in Nevada. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Adventurer Steve Fossett waits to receive an honorary doctor of science at commencement ceremonies at Washington University in St. Louis on May 19, 2006. On February 15, 2008, Fossett was declared legally dead five months after he vanished while flying in Nevada. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1764, the city of St. Louis was founded along the Mississippi River.

Advertisement

In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine exploded in Havana harbor, killing 260 crewmen and leading to a U.S. declaration of war against Spain.

In 1933, U.S. President-elect Franklin Roosevelt narrowly escaped assassination in Miami when several shots were fired at him, fatally wounding Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak.

In 1942, the British bastion of Singapore surrendered to the Japanese army.

In 1953, Tenley Albright became the first American woman to win the world figure skating championship at the age of 17.

In 1961, all 18 members of the U.S. figure skating team were killed when their plane crashed in Belgium during their trip to an international meet in Prague. Among the dead were reigning U.S. champion Laurence Owen, 16, her mother, nine-time U.S. champion Maribel Vinson Owen, and her sister, pairs champion Maribel Owen, 20.

In 1965, Canada adopted a new national flag featuring a maple leaf emblem.

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI.
Advertisement

In 1982, the oil-drilling rig Ocean Ranger capsized and sank in a storm off Newfoundland. All 84 people aboard were lost.

In 1989, Radio Moscow announced the last Soviet soldier had left Kabul, Afghanistan.

In 1992, a jury found Jeffrey Dahmer to be sane and guilty of killing 15 young men and boys, condemning him to life in prison.

In 1996, a Liberian-registered oil tanker, the Sea Empress, ran aground off the coast of Wales, spilling 72,000 tons of crude oil into the sea.

In 2002, discovery of a human skull in a wooded area near a crematory in Georgia led investigators to remains of more than 300 bodies that were to have been cremated but instead were stacked in sheds and in the woods.

In 2005, a U.S. appeals court in Washington ruled that journalists have no First Amendment privilege to protect confidential sources.

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

In 2008, Steve Fossett, the 63-year-old millionaire commodities trader turned record-breaking aviator, was declared legally dead five months after he vanished while flying in Nevada.

Advertisement

In 2012, fire broke out in an overcrowded Honduras prison, killing a reported 359 inmates and a visiting wife, one of the worst prison fire death tolls in history. One of the convicts was suspected of starting the fast-moving conflagration by setting his mattress on fire.

In 2013, Russian officials said a hail of meteorite fragments hit the Chelyabinsk region, injuring more than 1,000 people, most of the victims hit by glass from shattered windows.

In 2019, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border to divert billions of federal dollars to wall construction.

In 2021, the World Trade Organization named U.S.-trained Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general, making her the first African and first woman to lead the body.

In 2022, Germany swept the podium in the two-man bobsled at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis taking gold.

File Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Rescuers search for aviation great Fossett UPI Archives: 8 planes found in search for millionaire

Latest Headlines

Britain to mark one year of Ukraine war with minute of silence
World News // 14 minutes ago
Britain to mark one year of Ukraine war with minute of silence
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- In a moment of recognition and a sign of solidarity, Britain will hold a national minute of silence on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
On Feb. 15, 2008, Steve Fossett was declared legally dead five months after he vanished while flying in Nevada.
Report: Russia is running large-scale system to re-educate, adopt Ukrainian kids
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: Russia is running large-scale system to re-educate, adopt Ukrainian kids
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russia is operating a large-scale system of dozens of re-education and adoption facilities in Russia where thousands of forcibly relocated Ukrainian children have been held amid its war in the neighboring country.
Winner of record $2B Powerball jackpot revealed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Winner of record $2B Powerball jackpot revealed
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- California Lottery has announced the winner of the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, some three months after the winning numbers were pulled.
Bureau of Prisons closes violent detention unit at Thomson penitentiary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bureau of Prisons closes violent detention unit at Thomson penitentiary
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The federal Bureau of Prisons is shutting down the high-security unit at Thomson penitentiary in Illinois following reports of violence, drug exposures, inmate deaths and suicides.
Evacuations ordered as collision causes truck to spill nitric acid on Arizona highway
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Evacuations ordered as collision causes truck to spill nitric acid on Arizona highway
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Officials in Arizona issued evacuation and shelter-in-place orders Tuesday following a collision near Tucson that resulted in a truck hauling liquid nitric acid to leak its load along the interstate.
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Police said 43-year-old Anthony McRae was the person who killed three students and wounded five others in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A 44-year-old male who was struck by the U-Haul that tore through the streets of Brooklyn on Monday has died.
'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted the funding his administration has provided to counties and localities in a speech to the National Association of Counties on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Subway mulls sale after another record year
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Subway mulls sale after another record year
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Subway is mulling a potential sale of the company on the heels of a record year of sales, the sandwich chain announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
China sends warplanes, ships near Taiwan after U.S. naval drills
China sends warplanes, ships near Taiwan after U.S. naval drills
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement