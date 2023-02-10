Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 4 photojournalists die in Vietnam War helicopter crash

On Feb. 10, 1971, four photojournalists died after the South Vietnamese air force helicopter they were in was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War.

By UPI Staff
1/7
On February 10, 1971, news photographers (l-r) Keisaburo Shimamoto, Newsweek Henri Huet, AP Larry Burrows LIFE Magazine and Kent Potter, UPI, board a Vietnamese Huey helicopter in Lang Vei on the Vietnam-Laos border to cover Lam Son 719, a South Vietnamese invasion of Laos intended to cut the Ho Chi Minh trail. The chopper was shot down a few minutes later and exploded. It was the worst single loss of news media members during the Vietnam War. File Photo by Sergio Ortiz
On February 10, 1971, news photographers (l-r) Keisaburo Shimamoto, Newsweek Henri Huet, AP Larry Burrows LIFE Magazine and Kent Potter, UPI, board a Vietnamese Huey helicopter in Lang Vei on the Vietnam-Laos border to cover Lam Son 719, a South Vietnamese invasion of Laos intended to cut the Ho Chi Minh trail. The chopper was shot down a few minutes later and exploded. It was the worst single loss of news media members during the Vietnam War. File Photo by Sergio Ortiz

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1763, the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years' War between Britain and Spain and also the French and Indian War, with France ceding Quebec to Great Britain.

Advertisement

In 1870, the Young Women's Christian Association was founded in New York.

In 1897, the slogan "All The News That's Fit To Print" first appeared on Page One of The New York Times.

In 1931, New Delhi was made the capital of India.

File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

In 1962, captured U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was returned to the United States by Russia in exchange for Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

In 1964, 82 Australian sailors died when an aircraft carrier and a destroyer collided off New South Wales, Australia.

In 1971, four photojournalists -- Kent Potter of United Press International, Henry Huet of the Associated Press, Larry Burrows of Life magazine and Keisaburo Shimamoto of Newsweek -- died after the South Vietnamese air force helicopter they were in was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War.

Advertisement

In 1992, an Indianapolis jury convicted former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in the rape of a beauty pageant contestant. Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three.

In 1996, a computer -- IBM's Deep Blue -- won a game against world champion chess player Garry Kasparov. But Kasparov won three games and drew two others in winning the overall match with Deep Blue.

In 2007, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. David Petraeus assumed control of the U.S. forces in Iraq at a ceremony in Baghdad. He described his new job as "hard but not hopeless."

File Photo by G. Fabiano/UPI

In 2011, a 14-year-old suicide bomber in a school uniform attacked an army parade ground in Pakistan, killing at least 27 soldiers and injuring more than 40 others.

In 2013, the northeastern United States was digging out from a monster snowstorm that killed nine people and left at least 400,000 households without power.

In 2021, scientists in France announced that an 18,000-year-old conch shell is believed to be the world's oldest known wind instrument. It was discovered in the Marsoulas Cave in the Pyrenees mountain range in 1931.

Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: UPI journalists listed at monument UPI Archives: Former UPI reporter, Pulitzer winner Lucinda Franks dies at 74

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 2 injured in 3-alarm San Francisco fire
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
1 dead, 2 injured in 3-alarm San Francisco fire
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they have retrieved a body from the wreckage of a San Francisco home where a three-alarm fire tore through the building on Thursday, injuring at least two other people.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
Top News // 50 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
On Feb. 10, 1971, four photojournalists died after the South Vietnamese air force helicopter they were in was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War.
Maryland police surround suspect accused of shooting 2 officers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maryland police surround suspect accused of shooting 2 officers
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Baltimore early Friday were hunting a suspect accused of shooting two police officers, one of whom was seriously injured, over the last 36 hours.
U.S. announces $85M in aid for Turkey, clarifies Syria sanctions policy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. announces $85M in aid for Turkey, clarifies Syria sanctions policy
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday announced $85 million in aid for Turkey and U.S. partner organizations in Syria after devastating earthquakes this week left more than 20,000 people dead.
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations said its first shipment of humanitarian aid reached northwest Syria through Turkey on Thursday as the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in the region soared to more than 21,000.
222 political prisoners released from Nicaragua arrive in U.S.
World News // 10 hours ago
222 political prisoners released from Nicaragua arrive in U.S.
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States received 222 newly released political prisoners who had been held in prison in Nicaragua on Thursday.
Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia replaces art museum director after criticism of lack of 'moral values'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Russia's Culture Ministry on Thursday announced that it had replaced Zelfira Tregulova, the head of the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, after criticism that the museum under her direction lacked "moral values."
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday, according to her chief of staff, who said the lawmaker fought the attacker and called 911.
Dual citizen sentenced for sending electronics to Iranian, Lebanese terrorist groups
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dual citizen sentenced for sending electronics to Iranian, Lebanese terrorist groups
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A dual citizen of the United States and Iran will serve a 30-month prison sentence for illegally conspiring to send electronic goods to Iranian and Lebanese terrorist groups.
Yahoo to cut 20% of staff by the end of the year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Yahoo to cut 20% of staff by the end of the year
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Yahoo announced Thursday that it will lay off more than 20% of its staff by the end of the year, including cutting 1,000 positions this week alone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
On This Day: Japanese evacuate Guadalcanal in WWII
On This Day: Japanese evacuate Guadalcanal in WWII
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement