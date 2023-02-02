Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nearly 1,000 rescued from South African gold mine

On Feb. 2, 2018, all of the nearly 1,000 miners trapped in the Sibanye-Stillwater Beatrix gold mine in South Africa were brought back to the surface.

By UPI Staff
1/9
Miners who were trapped underground are transported to a safe holding area after being rescued at the Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine in Welkom, South Africa, on February 2, 2018. File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE
Miners who were trapped underground are transported to a safe holding area after being rescued at the Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine in Welkom, South Africa, on February 2, 2018. File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Feb. 02 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1653, the city of New Amsterdam was incorporated. It later was renamed New York City.

Advertisement

In 1848, the war between the United States and Mexico formally ended with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. It provided for Mexico's cession of the territory that became the states of New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah and parts of Colorado and Wyoming in exchange for $15 million.

In 1876, the National Baseball League was formed, with teams in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Louisville, Ky., and Hartford, Conn.

In 1887, Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time in Punxsutawney, Pa.

File Photo by George M Powers/UPI

In 1911, an army of Mexican rebels under Gen. Pascal Orozco attacked the city of Juarez. James R. Garfield, son of the former president, and 100 other Americans were the first to raise the alarm. Garfield had been marooned in Mexico for several days, and evidently has escaped from the scene of engagement just in time.

Advertisement

In 1917, Europe's neutrals looked to the United States for support, and to stand up for them, as fighting continued to rage across the continent.

In 1932, Japanese planes bombed Shanghai's Chapei (Zhabei) District.

In 1936, the first class of inductees for the National Baseball Hall of Fame was announced, including Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner.

In 1943, the Battle of Stalingrad -- what is now known as the city of Volgograd, Russia -- ended when German troops surrendered to the Soviet army more than five months after they invaded.

In 1980, the FBI accused a U.S. senator and seven U.S. representatives of being involved in a bribery scandal -- to become known as Abscam.

In 1993, first lady Hillary Clinton banned smoking in the White House.

In 1996, legendary dancer and actor Gene Kelly, one of the best-loved stars of Hollywood's big musicals who was known for his athletic dance style, died. He was 83.

In 2002, a report requested by the board of directors of the Enron Corp. accused top executives of forcing the company into bankruptcy by, among other things, inflating profits by almost $1 billion.

Advertisement

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2007, hundreds of scientists taking part in a U.N.-sponsored study concluded in a report that human activity was to blame for climate change, largely through greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels.

In 2012, Prince William was deployed to the British-controlled Falkland Islands off Argentina where critics faulted the royal heir for wearing "the uniform of the conqueror," referring to the brief 1982 war when England repelled an Argentine takeover.

In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, 46, was found dead in his New York City apartment. The NYC medical examiner later said Hoffman was killed by a toxic mix of drugs. The death was ruled an accident.

In 2018, all of the nearly 1,000 miners trapped in the Sibanye-Stillwater Beatrix gold mine in South Africa were brought back to the surface after a power outage.

In 2021, the Senate confirmed Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, making history as the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet secretary.

File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Power outage traps nearly 1,000 in South Africa gold mine

Latest Headlines

Australia's new $5 banknote will not feature British monarchy
World News // 32 minutes ago
Australia's new $5 banknote will not feature British monarchy
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Australia announced Thursday that the image of King Charles III will not be included in a redesign of its $5 bill, the last of the Commonwealth's banknotes to feature the British monarchy.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Top News // 48 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
On Feb. 2, 2018, all of the nearly 1,000 miners trapped in the Sibanye-Stillwater Beatrix gold mine in South Africa were brought back to the surface.
Republican AGs warn Walgreens, CVS over mailing abortion pills
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican AGs warn Walgreens, CVS over mailing abortion pills
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Twenty Republican attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS that they will face consequences if the U.S. pharmacy giants distribute abortion pills by mail in their states, saying it is a violation of federal law de
U.S. blacklists Russian sanctions-evasion network
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian sanctions-evasion network
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden blacklisted 10 people and 12 companies on Wednesday as it tightens its financial grip on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Red Dress Collection concert raises awareness about heart disease in women
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Red Dress Collection concert raises awareness about heart disease in women
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association held its "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection concert in New York City on Wednesday to raise awareness about heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.
Amazon faces more warehouse safety violations over worker injuries
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon faces more warehouse safety violations over worker injuries
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is facing new safety citations for worker injuries and long hours at warehouses in Colorado, Idaho and New York, two weeks after the online retail giant was fined for violations at three other fulfillment centers.
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry over faulty packaging that could cause contamination.
Texas executes cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas executes cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- On Wednesday evening, Texas plans to execute Wesley Ruiz despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the state's use of drugs long past their original expiration dates to kill prisoners.
Republicans attack 'Biden border crisis' at House Judiciary Committee hearing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Republicans attack 'Biden border crisis' at House Judiciary Committee hearing
WASHINGTON< Feb. 1 (UPI) -- At a House Judiciary Committee hearing Won "the Biden Border crisis," Republicans attack the Biden administration as soft on illegal immigration.
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 assault rifles and 578,000 rounds of ammunition were intercepted on the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 15, CENTCOM reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement