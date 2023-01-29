Advertisement
Jan. 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Carter, Deng sign accords

On Jan. 29, 1979, Deng Xiaoping, deputy premier of China, and U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed accords reversing decades of U.S. opposition to the People's Republic of China.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On January 29, 1979, Deng Xiaoping, deputy premier of China, and U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed accords reversing decades of U.S. opposition to the People's Republic of China. UPI File Photo
On January 29, 1979, Deng Xiaoping, deputy premier of China, and U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed accords reversing decades of U.S. opposition to the People's Republic of China. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1820, 10 years after mental illness forced him to retire from public life, Britain's King George III, who lost the American colonies, died at the age of 82.

In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven was published.

In 1861, Kansas became the 34th state of the United States. It joined as a free or non-slavery state at a time when southern states were seceding from the Union.

In 1886, German Karl Benz was awarded a patent for the gasoline-driven automobile.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1900, eight baseball teams were organized as the professional American League. They were in Buffalo, N.Y.; Chicago; Cleveland; Detroit; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

In 1963, the first inductees named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame included Sammy Baugh, Harold "Red" Grange, George Halas, Don Hutson, Earl "Curly" Lambeau, Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe.

In 1979, Deng Xiaoping, deputy premier of China, and U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed accords reversing decades of U.S. opposition to the People's Republic of China.

In 1995, the San Francisco 49ers became the first team to win five Super Bowls when they routed the San Diego Chargers 49-26.

In 2000, delegates from more than 130 nations meeting in Montreal adopted the first global treaty regulating trade in genetically modified food products.

In 2002, U.S. President George W. Bush warned in his State of the Union address that the war on terrorism was just beginning, with thousands of potential terrorists "spread throughout the world like ticking time bombs." It was in this speech he referred to Iran, Iraq and North Korea as part of an "Axis of Evil."

In 2006, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was sworn in as the 5th emir of Kuwait. He replaced the 4th emir, Sheikh Saad Al-Salim Al-Sabah, who ruled for nine days following the death of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, 3rd emir of Kuwait.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2010, Scott Roeder was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2009 Wichita, Kan., church slaying of Dr. George Tiller, noted for performing late-term abortions. Roeder, 52, was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2013, Ray LaHood, U.S. transportation secretary, announced his resignation.

In 2014, the U.S. Federal Reserve, indicating optimism in the country's economic growth, announced a $10 billion cut in its monthly bond purchases.

In 2022, world No. 1 Ash Barty beat American Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's singles final, becoming the first Australian to win the tennis tournament since Christine O'Neil in 1978.

File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE

