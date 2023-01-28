Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Challenger explodes after takeoff

On Jan. 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe. File Photo courtesy of NASA
On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1547, Henry VIII died and 9-year-old Edward VI became king of England.

Advertisement

In 1782, the U.S. Congress authorized creation of the great seal of the United States.

In 1813, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen was published.

In 1958, the Lego Group received a patent for its toy building blocks.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1965, British Queen Elizabeth II accepted a new national flag design for Canada that included a red maple leaf in its center.

In 1974, Israel lifted its siege of Suez City and turned over 300,000 square miles of Egyptian territory to the United Nations, ending an occupation that had begun during the October 1973 war.

In 1980, six Americans hidden for three months in the Canadian Embassy in Tehran were smuggled out of Iran by Canadian diplomats. The so-called "Canadian Caper" was featured in the 2012 movie Argo.

In 1982, kidnapped U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Dozier was rescued in Padua, Italy, after being held 42 days by Italian Red Brigades militants.

Advertisement

In 1985, dozens of the biggest names in popular music recorded "We Are the World," royalties of which benefited the starving people of Africa.

In 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe.

In 1997, five former police officers in South Africa admitted to killing anti-apartheid activist Stephen Biko, who died in police custody in 1977 and whose death had been officially listed as an accident.

In 2004, the chief U.S. weapons inspector in Iraq told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and called for an outside independent investigation of the apparent intelligence failure.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2009, the World Health Organization said more than 3,000 people died of cholera during an outbreak in Zimbabwe.

In 2021, actor Cicely Tyson, who starred in Roots and Fried Green Tomatoes, died at the age of 96.

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

UPI Archive Audio: Challenger Disaster UPI Archives: Second-by-second to the shuttle disaster

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
On Jan. 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members.
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
World News // 9 hours ago
At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A gunman killed at least seven people in a terror attack on a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli police said Thursday.
Republican National Committee re-elects Ronna McDaniel as its leader
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Republican National Committee re-elects Ronna McDaniel as its leader
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Overcoming a surprise challenger Friday, Ronna McDaniel was re-elected to chair the Republican National Committee for the fourth time.
San Francisco court releases Paul Pelosi attack video
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
San Francisco court releases Paul Pelosi attack video
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The police video of the Oct. 28 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi was released Friday by a San Francisco court. It shows the assailant and Pelosi both grasping a hammer held by the attacker, who then suddenly strikes Pelosi.
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World News // 12 hours ago
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- On Friday the World Health Organization updated its list of medicines that should be stockpiled to deal with nuclear and radiological emergencies.
Prosecutors name 3 in murder-for-hire scheme against Iranian critic in U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Prosecutors name 3 in murder-for-hire scheme against Iranian critic in U.S.
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A New York federal court on Friday unseal charges against three members of an Eastern Europe crime group in connection with a murder-for-hire scheme against Brooklyn-based journalist and Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
World News // 13 hours ago
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A state of emergency was declared Friday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, after flooding caused by torrential rain forced the closure of Auckland's airport and left at least one person dead.
Chevron's revenue from 2022 was more than double year-ago levels
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Chevron's revenue from 2022 was more than double year-ago levels
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Chevron reported strong production levels, but a focus on shareholder returns could frustrate a White House worried about supply-side shortages.
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said that it filed a civil complaint in New York against two firearms companies for illegally selling machine guns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Republican National Committee re-elects Ronna McDaniel as its leader
Republican National Committee re-elects Ronna McDaniel as its leader
White House: 26 million applied or are eligible for student debt forgiveness
White House: 26 million applied or are eligible for student debt forgiveness
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement