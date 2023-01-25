Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Gangster Al Capone dies

On Jan. 25, 1947, gangster Al "Scarface" Capone died at age 48 after suffering from syphilis.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Amanda Bailey with the Missouri History Museum adjusts a cutout figure of Al Capone in St. Louis on April 22, 2014. On January 25, 1947, Capone died at age 48 after suffering from syphilis. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Amanda Bailey with the Missouri History Museum adjusts a cutout figure of Al Capone in St. Louis on April 22, 2014. On January 25, 1947, Capone died at age 48 after suffering from syphilis. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1533, Henry VIII of England secretly married Anne Boleyn, his second wife.

Advertisement

In 1858, Mendelssohn's "The Wedding March" was played at the marriage of Friedrich of Prussia and England's Princess Victoria, the daughter of Queen Victoria. It became a standard theme for weddings.

In 1890, Nellie Bly, a young New York reporter, completed a trip around the world that lasted 72 days, 6 hours and 11 minutes.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1909, President-elect William Howard Taft sailed for Panama to plot a course forward following the completion of the canal.

In 1915, transcontinental phone service was inaugurated by Alexander Graham Bell in a hookup between New York and San Francisco.

In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix, France.

In 1947, gangster Al "Scarface" Capone died at age 48 after suffering from syphilis.

In 1959, the first scheduled transcontinental passenger jet flight took place, a non-stop American Airlines trip from California to New York.

Advertisement

In 1961, newly inaugurated U.S. President John Kennedy had the first televised presidential news conference.

UPI File Photo

In 1993, a man with a rifle opened fire near the main CIA gate in Langley, Va., killing two agency employees and injuring three others.

In 2004, Opportunity, the second of two NASA robot explorers, landed on Mars, joining its twin to explore the planet.

In 2006, the militant Islamic group Hamas, calling for destruction of Israel, scored a stunning victory in the Palestinian parliamentary election.

In 2010, the man known as "Chemical Ali" -- Ali Hassan al-Majid, cousin and aide to Saddam Hussein -- was executed in Iraq for his role in a poison-gas attack in which 5,000 Kurds were killed.

In 2011, thousands of Egyptian citizens, expressing their dissatisfaction with the government, clashed with riot police in Cairo, Alexandria, and other cities throughout the country. This rebellion, locally referred to as the January 25 Revolution, would lead to the ousting of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak less than three weeks later.

Advertisement

In 2021, Janet Yellen was confirmed as the first woman to head the Treasury Department. She was sworn in a day later.

File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Feds complete tax case against Capone UPI Archives: Capone lawyers unable to suppress damaging letters

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan, 25, 2023
Top News // 28 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan, 25, 2023
On Jan. 25, 1947, gangster Al "Scarface" Capone died at age 48 after suffering from syphilis.
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Twenty GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's recently unveiled plan to stymie irregular migration, saying it illegally creates a pathway into the country.
2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Two people have been charged with being part of a conspiracy that threatened several reproductive health facilities in Florida, federal prosecutors said.
McCarthy rejects nominations of Reps. Schiff, Swalwell to House intelligence panel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
McCarthy rejects nominations of Reps. Schiff, Swalwell to House intelligence panel
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy formally rejected the reseating of Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell on the House intelligence committee on Tuesday night.
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Houston area is assessing the damage after severe weather and a large tornado slammed the region Tuesday, injuring one person and causing "catastrophic damage" to homes and businesses.
Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tesla is increasing its investment into its battery manufacturing Gigafactory in Nevada, adding an additional $3.6 billion to grow the facility.
Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amid rising violence at reproductive health clinics, two Florida residents have been indicted for spray-painting threats on a clinic and targeting two others.
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saying the United States is falling behind other nations on education issues, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday asked for bipartisan support to "Raise the Bar" with an investment in schools.
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Kansas man, who was shot and killed while riding inside of a truck over the weekend, is believed to have been killed by a rifle that discharged after a dog stepped on it, according to investigators.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement