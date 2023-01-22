Advertisement
Jan. 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Supreme Court legalizes abortion in Roe vs. Wade

On Jan. 22, 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Demonstrators holding a March for Life banner walk in front of the Supreme Court of the United States during the 45th Anuual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday. On January 22, 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Demonstrators holding a March for Life banner walk in front of the Supreme Court of the United States during the 45th Anuual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday. On January 22, 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1771, Spain ceded the Falkland Islands to Britain.

In 1901, Queen Victoria of Britain died at age 82 after a reign of 64 years. She was succeeded by her son, Edward VII.

In 1914, attorneys for world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson, an African-American prizefighter, filed a brief for a new trial with the U.S. Court of Appeals, challenging Johnson's conviction under the Mann Act.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1924, senators investigating the Teapot Dome lease scandal declared they would use all the legal powers of the government to get to the truth.

In 1943, U.S. and Australian troops took New Guinea in the first land victory over the Japanese in World War II.

In 1944, U.S. troops invaded Italy, landing at Anzio beach in a move to outflank German defensive positions.

In 1973, in its historic Roe vs. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state bans and made abortion legal. The high court overturned the ruling June 24, 2022, in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

In 1987, Glen Tremml, 27, pedaled the ultralight aircraft Eagle over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for a human-powered flight record of 37.2 miles.

In 1991, Iraq launched a Scud missile attack against Israel, injuring 98 people.

In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," accused of sending bombs that killed and wounded people, pleaded guilty to all counts against him in California and New Jersey. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2003, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge to be the first secretary of Homeland Security by a 94-0 vote.

In 2008, Heath Ledger, star of Brokeback Mountain, A Knight's Tale and The Dark Knight, died of a drug overdose. He was 28.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2012, Joe Paterno, the former Penn State football coach who won a record 409 games in his storied six-decade career but was forced out amid a sex scandal involving an ex-assistant coach, died of lung cancer. He was 85.

In 2014, the New York Yankees agreed to a seven-year, $155 million contract with right-handed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka of Japan.

In 2021, the Senate confirmed Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense, making him the first Black Pentagon chief.

File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

Justice Department finds 6 more documents at Biden's Del. office
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department finds 6 more documents at Biden's Del. office
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Justice Department authorities found six more documents marked as classified at the Wilmington, Del., home office of President Joe Biden, his attorney announced Saturday.
Canada to pay $2B to settle residential schools lawsuit
World News // 8 hours ago
Canada to pay $2B to settle residential schools lawsuit
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Canadian government on Saturday agreed to pay $2.1 billion to settle a lawsuit seeking reparations for forcing thousands of Indigenous Canadians to attend residential schools.
Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May
World News // 8 hours ago
Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Buckingham Palace on Saturday released details about Britain's King Charles III's planned coronation, to take place over a three-day period in May.
Canadian federal court orders repatriation of four citizens detained in Syria
World News // 9 hours ago
Canadian federal court orders repatriation of four citizens detained in Syria
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Canada's Federal Court has ruled that the government must repatriate four of its citizens being held in detention centers in northeastern Syria run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots
World News // 10 hours ago
Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday fired the head of the country's army, Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda, two weeks after election-related riots gripped the country's capital.
Abbott Labs confirms it is under scrutiny by U.S. in baby formula probe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Abbott Labs confirms it is under scrutiny by U.S. in baby formula probe
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Abbott Laboratories has confirmed it is under investigation by the Department of Justice in the wake of last year's closure of the company's infant formula manufacturing plant in Michigan.
Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have suspended search and rescue operations for a San Francisco State University student athlete who went missing off the Pacific Coast this week during a "polar plunge."
Zelensky mourns Ukrainian officials and others killed in helicopter crash
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky mourns Ukrainian officials and others killed in helicopter crash
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday attended an emotional farewell ceremony for Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky and 13 others killed in a helicopter crash this week.
Reports: Indian gov't blocking Internet access to Modi documentary
World News // 13 hours ago
Reports: Indian gov't blocking Internet access to Modi documentary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- India's federal government is blocking Internet access to a controversial new British documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.
Advertisement

