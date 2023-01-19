On This Day: Ex-Rep. Bob Ney sentenced in Jack Abramoff scandal

1/4

Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio, speaks to the Mortgage Bankers Association in Washington on April 19, 2005. On January 19, 2007, Ney, the only member of Congress to plead guilty in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1861, Georgia seceded from the Union and joined the Confederacy. Advertisement

In 1920, threats against the life of Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer, because of his activities in suppressing criminal radicalism, led officials to take every precaution to guard the head of the Justice Department.

In 1938, the Spanish Nationalist air force bombed Barcelona and Valencia, killing 700 civilians and wounding hundreds more.

In 1961, President Eisenhower met with his successor, John F. Kennedy, to complete plans for the transition of power. Both met privately at first before conferring with the incoming and outgoing secretaries of State, Treasury and Defense.

In 1966, Indira Gandhi was elected prime minister of India.

In 1975, China published a new Constitution that adopted the precepts and policies of Mao Zedong.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1977, U.S. President Gerald Ford pardoned Iva Toguri D'Aquino, who had been convicted of treason for her World War II Japanese propaganda broadcasts as Tokyo Rose.

In 1983, police in Bolivia arrested Klaus Barbie, the so-called Butcher of Lyons. Barbie was a Nazi Gestapo chief accused of for the capture, torture and deaths of thousands of Jewish people and French resistance workers in Lyon, France.

In 1995, Russian forces captured the presidential palace in the rebel republic of Chechnya.

In 2007, former U.S. Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio, the only member of Congress to plead guilty in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. Ney was released after 17 months.

In 2021, the United States recorded a milestone 400,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.