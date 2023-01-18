Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Borge Ousland completes 1st solo trek across Antarctica

On Jan. 18, 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On January 18, 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland (R) completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone. File Photo by Laurent Gillieron/EPA
On January 18, 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland (R) completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone. File Photo by Laurent Gillieron/EPA

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1778, James Cook became the first European to reach the Hawaiian Islands. He called them the Sandwich Islands.

Advertisement

In 1871, William of Prussia was declared the first German emperor.

In 1919, world leaders gathered in Paris to begin a peace conference after the end of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson used the negotiations to push his idea of an international peacekeeping organization, the League of Nations.

In 1935, an additional 98 individuals were sentenced, 19 to prison and 79 to exile, for playing a role in the assassination of Sergei Kirov as Josef Stalin ruled unchallenged throughout Soviet Russia.

In 1969, as he prepared for the peaceful transfer of power, President Lyndon Johnson put his faith in history that his record of public service and accomplishments would serve as a fitting legacy.

UPI File Photo

In 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family. They had been rescinded for Thorpe's having played professional baseball. He won gold medals in 1912 in the pentathlon and decathlon.

Advertisement

In 1990, authorities arrested Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry on narcotics charges after he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine by a woman who agreed to record him in exchange for a reduced sentence on a previous charge.

In 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.

In 2007, Venezuelan lawmakers voted to allow President Hugo Chavez to rule by decree for 18 months.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2010, Mehmet Ali Agca, who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981 and was later forgiven by the pontiff, was released from a Turkish prison.

In 2011, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vest among a group of police recruits in Tikrit, Iraq, killing at least 60 people and injuring 150 others.

In 2013, Algerian forces freed more than 600 hostages held by Islamist militants at a gas plant in Amenas.

In 2022, Indonesia's parliament passed a bill to formally relocate the capital of the country from Jakarta to a location in Kalimantan state -- and name the new government center Nusantara.

Advertisement

File Photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Norwegian reaches South Pole First woman of color completes solo expedition in Antarctica

Latest Headlines

Sister Andre, world's oldest living person, dies at 118
World News // 5 minutes ago
Sister Andre, world's oldest living person, dies at 118
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Lucile Randon, a French nun widely regarded as the world's oldest living person, has died at the age of 118, officials said.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Top News // 27 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
On Jan. 18, 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.
Herschel Walker campaign staffer accuses Matt Schlapp of sexual battery
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Herschel Walker campaign staffer accuses Matt Schlapp of sexual battery
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A staffer on Herschel Walker's failed Senate campaign has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Matt Schlapp, accusing the American Conservative Union chairman of sexually assaulting him.
Greta Thunberg detained by German police at coal mine protest
World News // 3 hours ago
Greta Thunberg detained by German police at coal mine protest
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police for a second time Tuesday at a large protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the German village of Lützerath.
Flame mitigation devices to be required on all new gas containers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Flame mitigation devices to be required on all new gas containers
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that flame mitigation devices will be required for all new gas cans and fuel containers starting in July.
Capitol Police: Threats against Congressional members decreased in 2022, remains high
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Capitol Police: Threats against Congressional members decreased in 2022, remains high
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats made against Congressional members last year, marking a decrease from 2021 while remaining historically high, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.
TSA discovers record number of guns inside carry-on bags
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TSA discovers record number of guns inside carry-on bags
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers found a record 6,542 firearms inside passengers' carry-on luggage last year, with 88% of those weapons discovered loaded, according to the agency.
John Kerry says Paris climate goal still possible but he's not optimistic
World News // 6 hours ago
John Kerry says Paris climate goal still possible but he's not optimistic
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Tuesday the United States remains committed to limiting the effects of climate change to the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit agreed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Police officers to pay less than $4,000 in pepper-spraying of Army officer in 2020
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police officers to pay less than $4,000 in pepper-spraying of Army officer in 2020
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Virginia Lt. Caron Nazario was awarded less than $4,000 by a federal jury in a case stemming from a 2020 incident when Nazario was pepper sprayed during a traffic stop while in uniform.
Ukraine Defense Ministry: 44 dead in Dnipro missile strike
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine Defense Ministry: 44 dead in Dnipro missile strike
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian rescuers completed recovery efforts at a building struck by a Russian missile on Saturday, killing 44 people. Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych resigned for erroneously saying the missile was shot down.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Remains found in Oklahoma search for missing 4-year-old
Remains found in Oklahoma search for missing 4-year-old
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement