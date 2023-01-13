Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Costa Concordia capsizes off coast of Italy

On Jan. 13, 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia slammed into a rocky shoal near the Italian coast and capsized, killing 32 people.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On January 13, 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia slammed into a rocky shoal near the Italian coast and capsized, killing 32 people. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
On January 13, 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia slammed into a rocky shoal near the Italian coast and capsized, killing 32 people. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1910, radio pioneer and electron tube inventor Lee Deforest arranged the world's first public radio broadcast, a performance by the New York Metropolitan Opera.

Advertisement

In 1915, nearly 30,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Avezzano, Italy.

In 1941, Irish novelist James Joyce died at age 58 following surgery for a perforated ulcer in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 1968, Johnny Cash recorded his infamous At Folsom Prison live record.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River bridge in Washington, killing 78 people.

In 1985, a passenger train traveling through Ethiopia hurled off the tracks, plunging four cars into a ravine. More than 400 people died and 500 sustained injuries.

In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder took office in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor of a U.S. state.

In 1991, at least 40 South Africans were killed and 50 injured when fighting erupted during a soccer game in Orkney.

Advertisement

In 1997, U.S. President Bill Clinton awarded the Medal of Honor to seven African-American soldiers for their courage in action in Italy during World War II. It was the first time the medal was given to black WWII servicemen.

In 1999, Michael Jordan, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player ever, announced his second retirement. He led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships.

In 2001 a magnitude-7.7 early-morning earthquake killed more than 800 people, injured hundreds of others and caused widespread damage and destruction in El Salvador. Deadly mudslides were triggered by the quake.

File Photo by Alejandro Ancona/UPI

In 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia slammed into a rocky shoal near the Italian coast and capsized, killing 32 people.

In 2016, three winning tickets split the largest lottery jackpot in the world -- $1.59 billion. The winning Powerball tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In 2018, an alert sent to cellphones in Hawaii falsely warned of a ballistic missile threat. Gov. David Ige said the mistake was caused by someone pushing "the wrong button."

Advertisement

In 2021, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges he incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He was the first president to be impeached twice. The Senate acquitted him both times.

In 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages amid accusations he sexually abused an underage girl.

Read More

UPI Archives: Italy high court upholds 16-year sentence for Concordia captain UPI Archives: Body of last Costa Concordia victim found

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
Top News // 5 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
On Jan. 13, 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia slammed into a rocky shoal near the Italian coast and capsized, killing 32 people.
North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons: Seoul researchers
World News // 51 minutes ago
North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons: Seoul researchers
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea currently has 80 to 90 nuclear weapons and is targeting a stockpile of 300, according to a new analysis by a South Korean government-affiliated think tank.
House passes bill to ban oil sales to China
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes bill to ban oil sales to China
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation to ban the sale and export of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that the 2023 tax season will officially begin Jan. 23, when the agency will begin accepting and processing returns.
More than 350 new UFO incidents reported by federal government
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than 350 new UFO incidents reported by federal government
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The United States has received more than 350 new reports of "unidentified aerial phenomena" since March 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report released Thursday.
6 dead, 'significant damage' reported after tornadoes rip through Alabama
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
6 dead, 'significant damage' reported after tornadoes rip through Alabama
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- At least six people are dead and major damage has been reported after several tornadoes tore across Alabama on Thursday, including one in the city of Selma, where residents were told to remain inside.
As sedition trial begins, prosecutors say Proud Boys 'mobilized' after Trump comments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
As sedition trial begins, prosecutors say Proud Boys 'mobilized' after Trump comments
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- In opening statements of sedition trial, prosecutors said members of the Proud Boys intended to disrupt the transfer of presidential power in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday announced the appointment of Robert Hur as Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents found in a private office and a garage of President Joe Biden.
Google warns Supreme Court against 'gutting' law that shields tech companies from liability
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google warns Supreme Court against 'gutting' law that shields tech companies from liability
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Google filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday warning the high court against "gutting" a controversial law that shields tech companies from liability.
SEC charges crypto firms Genesis, Gemini with selling unregistered securities
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
SEC charges crypto firms Genesis, Gemini with selling unregistered securities
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged the cryptocurrency firms Genesis and Gemini, which was founded by the Winklevoss twins, with allegedly selling unregistered securities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement