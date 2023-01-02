Advertisement
Jan. 2, 2023

On This Day: Prince Harry pulled from Afghanistan

On Jan. 2, 2011, Prince Harry was sent home from military service in Afghanistan after a magazine revealed his presence in the war zone.

By UPI Staff
British Prince Harry takes part of in an exercise with U.S. military cadets on a firing range at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY., on June 25, 2010. On January 2, 2011, Prince Harry was sent home from military service in Afghanistan after a magazine revealed his presence in the war zone. File Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/Pool | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/63b349fdb2cbb03045632eb3c56c9c9f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
British Prince Harry takes part of in an exercise with U.S. military cadets on a firing range at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY., on June 25, 2010. On January 2, 2011, Prince Harry was sent home from military service in Afghanistan after a magazine revealed his presence in the war zone. File Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/Pool | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1788, Georgia ratified the Constitution, the fourth of the original 13 colonies to do so, and was admitted to the Union.

In 1811, Timothy Pickering, a Federalist from Massachusetts, became the first U.S. senator to be censured after being accused of publicly revealing secret presidential documents.

In 1935, Bruno Hauptmann, "The Most Hated Man in the World," went on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh, Jr., eldest son of famed aviator, Charles Lindbergh.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1942, Japanese forces occupied Manila, forcing U.S. and Philippine forces under U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur to withdraw to the Bataan Peninsula.

In 1959, the Soviet Union launched Luna 1, the first unmanned spacecraft to travel to the moon.

In 1967, Ronald Reagan was sworn in as 33rd governor of California.

In 1974, U.S. President Richard Nixon signed a bill requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 mph or lose federal highway funds.

In 1981, police in Britain arrested the so-called "Yorkshire Ripper," after five years on the run. Peter Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven more.

In 1990, Britain's most-wanted terrorism suspect, Patrick Sheehy, was found dead in the Republic of Ireland.

In 2006, 12 men were killed in a methane gas explosion in a coal mine in West Virginia's Upshur County. One man was found alive after 41 hours trapped underground.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2011, Prince Harry, grandson of England's Queen Elizabeth II, was sent home from military service in Afghanistan after a magazine revealed his presence in the war zone. He later returned to continue training as a gunship pilot.

In 2019, two Indian women entered the Hindu Sabarimala temple, the first to do so since the courts ended a longtime ban on women in 2018.

In 2022, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned amid ongoing protests two months after he was reinstated following a coup that saw him ousted from the position.

File Photo by Omer Messinger/EPA-EFE

